While YouTube TV is unavailable to new customers on Roku due to contractual matters, YouTube TV has effectively been unavailable to TiVo Stream 4k owners due to technical issues. And, after nearly four months, TiVo has resolved the playback bug. Which makes sense, given the large investment Google recently made in TiVo for their YouTube TV subscribers.
Beyond that, TiVo would like to reassure you that they’re “not finished” with the TiVo Stream 4K … despite their CEO’s comments and without a current Best Buy presence. And to really drive that point home, they spell it out a whopping seven times. But actions speak louder than marketing materials, and the new Target distribution deal, along with new remotes in the pipeline, certainly bolsters the claim.
3 thoughts on “TiVo Stream 4K Regains YouTube TV Capabilities”
But are they finished with retail DVR? I doubt we’ll ever see another piece of hardware… unless they revisit the Tablo-esque Mavrik network tuner.
Dave, I totally agree with you.
Does the TiVo Stream integrate YTTV into its “guide”, like it does with Sling TV?
And is it possible to “change channels” in YTTV on TiVo Stream using the number keys on the TiVo Stream remote?
My brother has YTTV and uses a Mi Box (Android TV) but I think he’d like the TiVo Stream better if the answers to the above are “Yes”.