TiVo Stream 4K Regains YouTube TV Capabilities

While YouTube TV is unavailable to new customers on Roku due to contractual matters, YouTube TV has effectively been unavailable to TiVo Stream 4k owners due to technical issues. And, after nearly four months, TiVo has resolved the playback bug. Which makes sense, given the large investment Google recently made in TiVo for their YouTube TV subscribers.

Beyond that, TiVo would like to reassure you that they’re “not finished” with the TiVo Stream 4K … despite their CEO’s comments and without a current Best Buy presence. And to really drive that point home, they spell it out a whopping seven times. But actions speak louder than marketing materials, and the new Target distribution deal, along with new remotes in the pipeline, certainly bolsters the claim.