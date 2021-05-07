TiVo Plots Its Android TV Defection

While TiVo had hitched its streaming wagon to Google, Xperi is somewhat course correcting as they evolve their cord cutting experience. You see, the TiVo Stream 4k is essentially an Android TV streaming dongle… enhanced with TiVo’s special sauce of content discovery (and augmented by free programming). Which was all well and good. Until Google decided to similarly place content recommendations front and center, which is both redundant on TiVo and a potential threat.
As CEO Jon Kirchner explains from their quarterly call:
[…] moving into an embedded application, where we’ll be let’s say the preferred user interface choice on a broader platform but originally around the notion that it would live on top of Android TV. […] What has changed is last fall, Google came out and said that they intend to go beyond their core OS level offering and really get into the UX business, and in so doing it eclipses one’s ability to I think reasonably be an alternative […]
While the revised plan may be specific to TiVo-powered television set ambitions, it seems reasonable to assume there could be a next generation TiVo Stream dongle in the works, but something akin to Fire TV — with Amazon exerting more visual and behavioral control atop a rudimentary Android build.
Tivo stream is a bust. Even after customizing it like crazy. II bought two of them based on previous love of Tivo (I own three currently). Then I tried a Google device which looks and acts nearly the same but much faster and easier with little or no customizing needed. Yes, I understand them. Why would they want to have a Tivo Stream and compete against the Google / Android device. My Tivo custom set up was basically trying to imitate what would later become the Google device and strip away the tivo artifacts. What will be next from them, who knows? Please chime in to enlighten.
I haven’t looked too closely at the dongle, but it is a viable alternative to TiVo and Cable Card for those wanting to cut the cord? It really irks me that for the TiVo faithful (or insistent) there’s still no reasonable way to maintain a TiVo (Roamio-genre) experience but without cable.
Can we still not just get shows to appear in the Now Playing list regardless of how they’re sourced? TiVo should have totally owned the cord cutting movement and hidden all of the “finding your content”.
I don’t care where or how they find The Daily Show, Jon Oliver, Bil Maher, Avatar, or various other shows – just get them and keep the experience. Instead, aging parents who refuse to give up TiVo continue to hobble along with old TiVo boxes paying $150+/month for cable TV that really shouldn’t be necessary if one was willing to pay “a la carte” for a few channels.
I suppose some content (Weather Channel, HBO and NASCAR for certain folks) could still lock you into a cable subscription for the time being… :-/
Thoughts? Comments? Suggestions? The aggregators I’ve seen are all missing something, so what to do besides “stick with cable”?
@TiVoDieHardFans: The TiVo Stream 4K is a media streamer in the line of a Roku device–it most emphatically is not a “real TiVo” (read, a Roamio/Bolt/Edge/etc. box) for the hardcore, historic TiVo users. :(
Are we going to lose the ability to download and keep TCM movies? If so, what is the alternative?
For me, the TiVo Stream 4K is great… as a front end running the Channels app in a Channels DVR ecosystem. The remote especially helps.
As a tivo user since the very first model, I am disappointed that they seem to have opted to become “just another” android streamer, and try to get a piece of that giant pie, presumably based mainly on price competition vs. anything technically unique. They’re going to lose this battle – Who is going to be shopping for an android streamer and pick a Tivo branded device over a firestick or other more well known device, except for a Tivo faithful customer, who is now disappointed that the device has nothing to do with what made Tivo special. I thought they were on the right track with the MINI, and was hoping the next step was a centralized receiver appliance that didn’t necessarily have a TV attached but that would have good connectivity for capturing various sources and then serve them to my various MINIs around the house. At least the Tivo Stream should be able to connect to and get content from my existing Tivos, but I dont think they can even do that!?! I’m very sad that my Tivo buying days are likely over.
I’m pretty sure the TiVo stream 4K is dead now.
I think they will go the route much like at&t TV did with the Osprey Box. You are limited to at&t UI that runs on Android, but you still have access to the Google Play store to download the streaming apps. You can’t quit out of the at&t TV interface much like you can the TiVo interface on the 4K
I don’t know what the TiVo management was thinking when they axed the ‘TiVo on Android’ project to focus on the TiVo Stream. The ‘HDMI stick’ market is already saturated by the heavy hitters, with the biggest quite happy to sell hardware at cost because the revenue stream they are chasing is content-based, and the premium market pretty much owned by Apple TV and the nVidia Shield. Why compete at the low end with a custom hardware play in such a market? An android app on other people’s hardware would have given them an existing total addressable market far larger with no adoption ramp. It’s almost impossible to differentiate on hardware in the current market (the same chipsets available to everyone) and on the software side, going head-to-head with the likes of Google and Amazon seems foolhardy.
Having said that, there are still significant opportunities out there. Companies like Plex, Fancy Bits (Channels DVR), Silicon Dust (HDHomeRun), and Tablo are carving out nice businesses (albeit smaller ones). They all seem to have a much better understanding of the current market than TiVo does, albeit each choosing (wisely) to only tackle a manageable slice of it.
TiVo certainly used to have the engineering chops to be able to put together an integrated, easy-to-use product as an amalgam of these. Tablo-like or HDHomeRun Scribe-like products would have made a lot more sense of the Mini and TiVo Stream would have made more sense. They have all the pieces already – technologies and business relationships both. Heck, they were the pioneers in most of them.
I can only assume that both the TiVo product management and executive team have failed to stay in touch with the market they created. This saddens me greatly.
I love my Tivo Stream. I barely use the android tv interface and live mainly on the stream interface which in my opinion is the best by far between Android, fire tv and tivo (the three I use). It’s extremely well designed, intuitive and makes everything a breeze. I’ve had no issues with speed, it’s snappy and does the trick. Plus it’s HD10 compatible unlike others.
Over on 9to5Google, they’re wondering if Android TV operator tier potentially gives TiVo more control, less exposure. As a Google partner, TiVo probably knows better than us what’s coming down the pike and whatever that is has accelerated their plans to cut bait. Not to mention, the current solution is a little wonky anyway – you basically have launch the TiVo Stream app to get the full experience. And the homescreen TiVo recommendation row was somewhat deprecated when Google dropped a large rotating ad/recommendation section up top.
Anyhow, if TiVo does truly drops Android TV for a much lesser Android (as Amazon does) or their own thing (like Roku), they’re going to have work deals for streaming apps. Which they probably don’t have the leverage for. So it’s all pretty curious… unless they already have a television manufacturer lined up who will expose their relationships/apps to potential TiVo linkage and want to revenue share the ad-supported TiVo+ content. Someone like a Vizio. But not Vizio, because they’re already partnered up. This feels like a game of musical chairs and everyone, other than TiVo, has already grabbed a seat – which maybe lines up with Steve and Paul’s comments.
Tivo was the thing, but then it wasn’t! Then deactivated so many features, it wasn’t worth the money. Comcast refused to support their service fully, whenever there was a problem/issue tivo couldn’t solve it, comcast didn’t want to deal with tivo at all…. after years of dealing with it I had to let tivo go.
@Michelle: I have to disagree–at least as an over-the-air guy, my TiVo box (well, boxes) *still* is the thing, and I despair of the time when my TiVo service no longer is around (egads, having to watch commercials if I don’t want to? not being able to time shift, and to record shows automatically when I’m not around or while asleep? not being able to set and forget Season Passes? not having a 3TB library of shows to watch with the press of a button? and not being able to watch shows in sped-up time, getting an hour show down to half an hour?).
That being said, TiVo’s continual mismanagement of its asset is saddening. Increasing-over-the-years TiVo Guide mis-information is frustrating, and TiVo’s downgrading of its service functionality (most recently, eliminating Alexa interoperability–I guess TiVo doesn’t think that Alexa is a commercial success?) maddening.
How do you download or record streaming content? How do you edit a 5 minute clip?
Selling enough TiVo Stream 4K units, riding atop Android TV, was always going to be tough for TiVo. But with all new Android TV devices being forced to use the competing Google TV content aggregation/recommendation system in the next year or so, it just doesn’t leave any place for TiVo in Google’s world. (And from Google’s perspective, it’s understandable. Why let a third party handle that functionality when Google’s own OS can and should?)
So I guess TiVo’s plan to switch instead to smart TVs makes sense. Because they need to hitch their wagon to a bigger player to succeed. If they can get a major TV brand to adopt the forthcoming “TiVo Stream OS/app store” then they might gain enough traction to stick around. As you say, Dave, the most logical thing would be for them to simply use open-source Android, as Fire TV OS does, with a custom TiVo-designed home screen. That should allow developers to easily re-use their existing Fire TV and/or Android TV apps on the TiVo Stream OS.
Given that it will be built into TVs, I would expect TiVo’s smart platform to also sport an OTA channel guide, and perhaps content recommendations, if an antenna is connected. Maybe it will even allow for a storage device to be connected for OTA DVR functionality.
My top guesses as to which smart TV OEMs might adopt a TiVo OS are Vizio, Panasonic and maybe Skyworth. The other top selling global brands all look pretty entrenched with the OSes they currently run. If TiVo can only land smaller brands (e.g. Insignia, Sharp, Westinghouse, RCA, Onn, etc.), then it won’t matter. They won’t sell enough units or have enough pull with app developers to succeed.
@NashGuy: I couldn’t help but chuckle (sadly)–under your very real, possible scenario, TiVo would end up right back where it had started and left off (if it only had completed its strategy), over-the-air/cable television DVR service with streaming built in. ;)
TiVo has been dead since Hydra came out. It was very clear there was a complete lack of focus and they were throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks.
Hydra is fine. That didn’t kill Tivo.
The whole problem with TiVo is the fact that the “old timers”, who helped build TiVo from the start are long gone after the first company bought them out. And their new owner, Xperia, doesn’t have a clue about a user ecosystem and only wanted TiVo’s IP holdings. Arris/Commscope designed and builds the current Edge OTA and CableCARD DVRs.
I see TiVo spinning off the DVR business to Arris/Commscope, as TiVo provides DVRs and custom firmware to smaller cable companies, and TiVo continuing to provide the UI and DVR service.