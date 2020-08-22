Smart TV is TiVo’s Endgame

Now that the Xperi merger has closed, TiVo’s 6th CEO in 5 years has weighed in on the future of the consumer business. And, while it was clear the (former) company had pinned its hopes on the TiVo Stream 4K, we now know that the Android TV streaming dongle is merely the first salvo in a three year battle as TiVo attempts to claw its way into the crowded connected TV market (and is content with a clean break from the legacy DVR platform). But can they successfully replicate the Roku playbook?
The second phase of this footprint expansion will come from the launch of Stream as an embedded search and discovery application for smart TVs expected to arrive in Products in late 2021 or early 2022. In the third phase, we will deliver Stream as a comprehensive smart TV platform connecting content from all sources and leveraging our search and discovery and monetization tools to fully exploit the TiVo content experience. This is one of the merger-related revenue synergies we are most excited about as we unite the TiVo Stream product with Xperi’s very strong OEM relationships and TV footprint.
Few probably realize this won’t be TiVo’s first foray into Smart TV (assuming they don’t pull the plug, or spin off the business, and successfully sign partners). Way, way back in 2011, Best Buy launched a TiVo television under their Insignia brand… that didn’t sell. As with the TiVo Stream platform, there were no native DVR capabilities. In fact, the packaging featured a big, red disclaimer “DVR NOT INCLUDED.” Beyond the requisite TiVo interface and a smattering of their own apps augmenting the Chumby platform (!?), the basic sales pitch seems to remain the same in collocating all our entertainment — but this time they mean it, within the content-unifying TiVo Stream experience. We’ll see.
Last thing I want is a smart TV. I use precisely nothing on my Samsung TV (ours has Netflix, etc, and we use all that on our Apple TV’s).
Dave, follow all your posts but haven’t kept a record, sorry! What were you using for the best replacement for TiVo’s in general if we wanted to wholesale replace everything? Seems like we will need to at some point. We have a Premier with Fios cablecard and 3 Wired Minis. Thanks much!
Well with Google directly entering the same convergence of TV sources directly in the Android TV platform, Tivo is now going to try to compete with the very platform they are running on. Unless the end game is for Xperi to be purchased by Google, not sure where this can lead.
James, yeah makes you wonder. Maybe they’re hoping to get enough scale to run Android guts like the Amazon Fire TV platform to work their own content:app deals. Or perhaps Google will work with them to suppress some of the Android TV stuff, as is done on the operator tier.
Leo, I’m using Channels DVR. An NVIDIA SHIELD PRO is both the DVR server and a client. A used HDHomeRun Prime with CableCARD is the source of most television content. But there are many ways to slice and dice this.
Dumb, Dumb, Dumb. They want to compete where there is too much competition, instead of leveraging their strength in a market segment where there is none. I get that cutting the cord is real, but there are also plenty who still have to rely on cable and want no part of the garbage put out by their provider. Some of us like to record instead of stream. Channels DVR is ok, I run an instance of it, but I still prefer to pick up the Tivo remote. I guess I will wait for the inevitable fire sale on their boxes…
So is TiVo also done providing a DVR platform for small MSOs?
Rob: I use Channels DVR and love it a lot over TiVo, for a myriad of reasons. I also use the TiVo remote though, with my AppleTV, as the AppleTV has a built-in feature that lets it learn IR commands. Best of both worlds!
The game ended for Tivo a while ago…..
Rick, TiVo continues to support cable/fiber television operators around the world – both legacy solutions and cloud DVR, like the Android TV set-top RCN recently launched. On the flip side, one US operator I know has some of the same complaints about TiVo’s DVR timelines and issues many of us do … and they’re working on an exit strategy. Again, we’ll see if Xperi decides to spin any of this out at some point.
Where is the quote from? Source?
Chumby ♥️
I had two Chumbys back in the day. Both became paperweights when the company went belly up!
James, it’s linked in the article where the CEO “weighed in” – from Xperi’s first quarterly call, post-merger/acquisition.
Rick, Joel W is still running his. There are services to be leveraged. If you care enough. I don’t. :)
We’re still paying $200+/mo for Comcast quad play with gigabit internet, HD TV, landline and home security.
My mother just moved into an assisted living place and I was floored to find out that Comcast wanted $150/mo just to get her set up with TV only (with HD, local channels, sports, and HBO). No internet or phone, no DVR. To make matters worse the box kept crapping out and she had little functional service the first two weeks.
I would gladly have just set her up with some streaming dongle but she wants a TV experience, not apps. I also failed to get her to use streaming apps on her iPad as they were too confusing for her; having dozens of per-network apps is a disaster, and Covid prevented me from being able to even try to show her how to use them.
Given the overall cost of being in an A/L facility, the $150/mo for cable is not significant. But like I told the guy at the Comcast store: as old people who insist on TV the old way start to die off, they’re in for a huge awakening when younger people (like our kids who watch everything on their phones) refuse to replace their grandparents as residential cable customers.
I’ve said it before (even here on ZNF, I believe)… it’s too bad TiVo didn’t facilitate a simple transition from Cable to OTT streaming for TiVo customers. It would have been great to wake up one day and know that all my content was now available without a cable subscription, with the exact same unified TiVo interface and billing. Maybe that’s where they’re trying to go with the streaming dongle but it’s all so confusing to figure out (and in turn explain to an aging relative who only knows channels by their three digit number in another town’s cable system).
Still feels like there’s a huge opportunity for someone to solve this mess but I haven’t been impressed with anything I’ve seen so far.
Oh Vey, Dave! I just noticed there are now ads running above the Apps buttons on my TiVo Stream 4K.
I have done everything I could to eliminate Sling, TiVo-plus, etc., from the device, so I’ve basically had a nice Android box. Until NOW. Now I’ve got ads running that I can’t begin to figure out how to stop. And they are at the top level, so you can’t avoid them.
Decided it was best to write to you, first, since I’ve never noticed this until just today AND you are the best person to broadcast this bad news. Maybe somebody’s got a remedy for it. I’m not very adept, but I can follow How-to instructions if you can link me to them. Haven’t looked at the tivo community website yet….
Meanwhile, all best. Looks like TiVo’s going out of its way to go away.
Steve
Google has pushed this to most Android TV platforms, including the $4000 Sony sets. There’s a way to revert, but it’s likely a temporary “fix” – this is the future. Anyhow, I called out similar on Twitter.
Just FYI, the ads are NOT on the Nvidia Shield devices.
Running 2 Tivo Bolts.
From my experience the TIVO user interface is so much better than comcast or direct tv. I have TIVO for the DVR and BECAUSE of its user interface. I miss the TIVO preimer what would let me have both Cable and OTA channel at the same time.