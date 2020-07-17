I had been holding out hope that TiVo would repurpose the work they had done for Fire TV to bring DVR extender capabilities to the Android TV-based Stream 4K. Beyond whispers it was being explored at one point, TiVo PR seemingly left the door open. Or perhaps it was just my wishful thinking. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. From redditor tivopm:
The TiVo Stream 4K capabilities and features were designed for the streaming player market. The company has no plans to integrate connectivity to TiVo DVRs.
The TiVo Stream 4K remains an economical Android TV solution – still just $50, which compares well to Fire TV and Roku, but now also available at Amazon (for efficient returns, should you change your mind). Although we’re still awaiting some fairly fundamental fixes…
16 thoughts on “Our TiVo Stream 4K DVR Extension Dreams Are Dead”
So we’re going to create a device for an already mature and saturated market, rather than leverage the features that actually make tivo unique and tie into what is left of our customer base are using.
TechHive talks about how to remove all the TiVo features and it makes a good android streamer.
https://www.techhive.com/article/3567053/the-best-cheap-android-tv-streamer-for-cord-cutters.html
But very disappointing about the lack of functionality
This is it for me. I’m don’t with TiVo. I’ve setup Channels DVR and I’ve been using it for 6 months on 2 HiSense Android TV’s as well as 2 Apple TV 4K STB’s. They will be my solution going forward. My wife still uses the TiVo Bolt+ DVR but I might just take that away at this point.
I purchased a TiVo Stream 4K with the hope of using it as a TiVo mini replacement. But it’s been nothing but a headache so far with issues. And now that they have no plans to use it as a DVR extender I’m done with them.
I was also holding out hope for a TiVo Apple TV an Android TV app DVR app, but I assume if they are not going to launch the app on their own Android TV device then they are not going to release it for any other STB’s either.
MarkV, Yeah I might have helped with that. :) Got a similar take that’s been in draft form for a few weeks.
https://twitter.com/OneJaredNewman/status/1283755731896934401
I’ve been a longtime TiVo user (1999) and since my home solution still seems to be working, I’m not ready to ditch it just yet. But I have been tempted to at least see what the fuss is about on the other side of the fence. I’m definitely not a technophobe, but I get the sense that the whole HDHomeRun/Channels setup isn’t super intuitive. Is that right? (Are there recommended how-to videos?) Can I purchase the hardware, try the software, and just pop out the CableCard from my TiVo to try it out? Or is this going to be one of those FiOS headaches where I need to re-provision the card? Is setup so painful that I’m not actually going to be able test anything until I’m 25 hours in? As needed, just point me somewhere else instead of answering here: no need to duplicate effort that’s already been made!
Rich, you can test Channels with no hardware and a free trial. Download to a computer, give it your FiOS online credentials to get all the streaming channels, and go crazy. If you end up sold, you’d have to chase down an old HDHR Prime for most channels and best audio/visuals. FiOS lets most channels through CableCARD. Maybe HBO and some Fox networks are blocked? I forget. Cord cutters would use an OTA HDHR, which is simpler, or Locast streaming.
https://getchannels.com/tv-everywhere/
The only thing keeping me with TiVo is the fact I live in an area with no over the air channels other than our PBS station and the fact that I have a Roamio with the old interface. If they force me to Hydra, I’m done. If a simple solution presents itself for cable card that also has commercial skip and a season pass type recording scheme, I’ma outta TiVo land. I had a feeling that their getting bought was the beginning of the slow death spiral. Seems to be the case.
TiVo should just close shop. They clearly don’t care what their consumer base cares about. Instead they go on in some ridiculous direction to compete with an already oversaturated market. I’ve been the owner of a TiVo unit in one form or another for over 15 years. Giving me accessibility to my TiVo unit through my TiVo Stream 4K was never too much to ask for. Unless of course you want to add a backlit remote and charge $200 for an item that you’ve already been selling for years. It’s a sad little business they’re running and it shows in their (Xperi) stock prices.
I was considering this 4K Stream if it would link into my larger multi-TiVo system. Clearly doesn’t look like that’s gonna happen. I already own streaming devices from Roku and Apple TV. These have saturated the market and that market is well matured. Smart TV streaming capabilities are also well established. Unless TiVo has some new trick it hasn’t shown with this device it’s indeed hard to see that it will be something other than niche product. That seems so especially since the small android computer devices from China which connect to my TV already saturate the market as a recent Amazon search reveals.
ouch. I was waiting for the official yay or nay on that feature. I was planning to move on based on that reveal but the link on de-tivo’ing the unit is intriguing.
I have an aging Fire TV Gen 1 box (not stick) that works but could be replaced. May hold off for the new Google dongles that have been leaked to see what they do. Also considering the new Shield TV.
Will keep my Premiere still hooked up to my main TV for now. Still comes in handy for OTA recordings.
Thanks as always for the updated Tivo info.
The new Tivo CEO was pretty clear that the DVR was dead and we should get over it. While I don’t want to hear it, it seems pretty obvious. It would be foolish to spend the resources to build DVR support into the Streamer for such a limited market.
Why enter a mature streaming market? First, because Roku is still important, which means that there is room for little guys like Tivo to get in. Second, because the current streamers all have a poor user experience. If Tivo could put their UI on a streamer with full “one pass” support for Streaming apps AND live streaming (not just Sling), then they would have a compelling solution.
Unfortunately, they really didn’t hit the mark, leaving jut an inexpensive AndroidTV box…
There’s no way they could add DVR streaming to this $50 device when they just introduced a new $200 device to stream their DVR.
Can people stop crying about no dvr integration already? Tivo is smart to stop sinking money into old technology, it rarely pays off. It’s not like records where its just cool to have a dvr.. the world has evolved. Everyone who’s anyone streams everything now. The eclectic have NAS and store there an manually store without limit and endless network integration. Oh and to top it all off, there’s really great video guides out there on YouTube to get all you dinosaurs caught up. DVR=VCR
Chris, which CEO? The one that just started or the one that just stepped aside after little more than a year? I had heard they were looking into providing the option at one point and it seems like a pretty light lift – they had a Fire TV app going all the way back to 2015, with a new one pretty far along as recently as last year. Why not sell several thousand Sticks to existing DVR customers, many of them still paying month-to-month or annually… for now. The reason that’s notable is TiVo makes significantly more per retail DVR subscription than MSO. Combined with the fact that Tablo still exists, there must be a retail market out there for DVR that TiVo could further capitalize on if they control costs (and they do have a two tuner Edge OTA in their arsenal, was being sold in Canada).
Once the company suggested the soft clients for Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku were off the table, I transitioned from TiVo to Channels. They made their strategic shift (subject to change under new CEO and/or if they look to spin off hardware again) and some of us have made ours.
Still rocking our Roamio Pro and Mini here, wondering what’s next. I’m also in it for the Unified Program Guide (and Universal Search) and overall UX. Not interested in having to explain a bunch of different streamers and piecemeal apps to family.
My son launched Netflix to find a movie and it ended up being on Amazon Prime instead. Told him he should have used TiVo’s search which would have sent him to Amazon Prime in the first place.
Has anyone else made it as easy to search across services as TiVo? Too bad the app launch time (and lack of app switching) makes it painful to get in and out of Netflix and Amazon. Maybe I should try one of those WebOS TVs…
Steve, I wouldn’t say universal search is completely comprehensive and ubiquitous, but the streaming boxes all have decent offerings – including voice integration. And ReelGood is an agnostic TiVo Stream-esque aggregation app… that is probably superior to TiVo Stream, including no need for new hardware. What TiVo DVR OnePass does in overlaying/merging DVR recordings and OTT episodes across seasons and such is unique. But not necessary for most.