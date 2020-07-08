TiVo Stream 4K Fixes Delayed

As TiVo attempts to take on Roku and Amazon with their recently released Android TV streaming stick, a number of early launch concerns have cropped up.

With the company’s first software update, TiVo believed HDMI-CEC problems had been resolved. But I can confirm CEC issues persist, to a lesser extent. Not to mention a variety of hard coded video options, undesirable to some, remain in effect. As such, TiVo told CNET they hoped to have another update ready by the end of June… yet here we are closing in on mid-July.

While the TiVo Community Forum appears to have been abandoned by TiVo personnel, and hasn’t been bankrolled by the company in years, ‘tivopm‘ on reddit has been active in recent weeks — providing project roadmap hope and clarity:

We’re working on a number of fixes as well as giving you guys some new features. We’re trying to enable both. But we are focusing on the fixes around flickering video, Bluetooth/Remote Control issues, CEC issues and some WiFi problems. We’re working on a few features which are close to this communities hearts, so as soon as I have confirmation I’ll let you know! […] We’re working hard on this and a number of other fixes we’re trying to get into your hands ASAP. I’m really sorry for the delay here, but we ran into some snags. Please know we’re pushing very hard and as soon as I have updates I’ll let you know

I’ve inquired with TiVo on revised timing and will provide an update when I hear back.