Three TiVo Stream 4K Launch Concerns

As TiVo attempts to break into the streaming market, a number of early TiVo Stream 4K concerns have surfaced. Customer feedback on the TiVo and Channels communities are a bit mixed, with much of the expressed positivity directed towards Android TV (new to many), low $50 price point, and TiVo’s general aggregation of content from select app partners. On the flip side, some expect more of the aggregation, including meta data and deeper app linkage, with the TiVo guide seemingly the target of most disappointment. In fact, let’s start our run-down of issues there:
- No AirTV tuner support
One of TiVo’s primary Stream selling points is the presentation of Sling TV alongside TiVo+ content within their guide. Unfortunately, not all of Sling TV is available yet — specifically AirTV locals are noticeably absent, requiring users to leave the TiVo interface and manually launch the Sling TV app… as they would on any other streamer, like Roku.
- HDMI CEC Issues
HDMI CEC has been flakey. Of course, it’s always been flakey, but seems particularly bad here with the TiVo Stream 4K turning on televisions that were expected to stay off. Further, CEC seems to work on some televisions, but not others. Or works… until it doesn’t. Further, it doesn’t sound like there are many IR remote control options to fall back on. TiVo indicates a CEC fix is in the works.
- All HDR
All content is forced into HDR and, as two folks commented here, it’s a sub-optimal approach that can result in inaccurate color/presentation and an adaptive SDR option needs to be made available as Apple TV and Fire TV provide.
I got one a few days ago. I am love with it. So much that I ordered another one and I’m dumping the Firestick 4K. If only the Apple TV app would show up for Android TV.
Keep the Fire TV sticks in a drawer should TiVo stop updating this thing… Assuming the Xperi deal closes, they’ve got a new CEO coming – as soon next month. For me, Nick Jr is notably missing from Android TV. What can you do.
I’m trying this out, but UX, not so good compared with Fire Cube, or TiVO.
Need list of shows ready to watch, then list of subscriptions.
Will the new Android TV (or Google TV) UX do this?
I got mine Sunday, been using it since. There’s a few bugs that need to be worked out, but my impressions so far are positive…for an Android streamer. As far as the TiVo experience, it’s not really there.
I ordered one last week and for the life of me I could not get it to connect to my WiFi network. I have several other devices (Firestick 4k, Roku TV, android phone, iPhones, Roku Premiere, Xbox One, etc) that can all connect without issues, but the Tivo Stream 4k simply refused to connect. It can see the network, but after about a minute it says it cannot find the network. I tried restarting the router, restarting the Tivo, resetting it to factory defaults, nothing works. I’m hoping I just got a faulty unit, as I really wanted it to work. I have a replacement on the way, should be here tomorrow. I’ll know more then. Crossing my fingers.
Craig, thanks for stopping by, it’s always a treat! Also cool that you gave the Stream a shot.
There are two similar, but perhaps competing UI’s here. Android TV (accessed from the circle button) can surface content and does some cool tricks – my daughter often finds her stuff this way from our NVIDIA SHIELD TV However, TiVo has locked two apps in the top row and taken over the second row vs native Android TV. The other interface is the TiVo Stream app, accessed from the TiVo button. This aggregates content from select partners, but I’ve heard it’s a limited implementation in data and intelligence. The guide button is a sub-area of TiVo’s app, that provides access to the free, ad-supported TiVo+ content (and Sling TV, if you subscribe) which is a mishmash of stuff. For me, there’s too much other good stuff available in my backlog to even mess with TiVo+.
The rumored Android TV refresh sounds promising, but who knows what it’ll look like when it gets here.
A ton of people are leaving out the fact that Vudu , Fandango now and Moviesanywhere can’t stream in UHD. I think that is a very significant issue that needs to be addressed.
I’m probably going to return the tivo, and wait for the google version.
Currently using Fire Cube.
Ben, I’m surprised no one is talking about the Stream 4k not including a lifetime Sling TV sub! I mean seriously, I spent like $54.11 and waited for delivery of this thing! I only spent spent $216.49 and picked it up off the shelf from Best Buy on my 2019 Nvidia ShieldTV and got worse problems with CEC and similar usability issues than this tragedy TiVo is hawking at 25% of the price! Shame on you TiVo SHAME ON YOU!!! /S
I got mine last Saturday and have since returned it. I had been really looking forward to getting this but was extremely disappointed. First of all, it doesn’t give you access to any of your recordings from the TiVo DVR, secondly it plays everything in HDR 10 or Dolby Vision resulting in a colorless, dull, washed out picture and there’s no option to turn the HDR off like there is on the Apple TV, and thirdly it doesn’t have Vudu or Movies Anywhere and when I search for a certain movie that I know is in both my Libraries in Prime Video and Google Play, it only gives me the option of playing it in Prime Video, which has the worst picture quality of all of them due to the annoying HDR. Also, what happened to the hundreds of Apps that they promised? There’s a total of around 8. If they ever fix all of these problems, I might consider buying it again but for now, I can live without it.
I decided to order one out of curiosity. I do miss the Tivo remote a little, and it works with my Channels DVR. I like the Fire TV 4K stick we have now, but I’m curious to do a side by side and see which I prefer. For $50 it’s worth a look. The Tivo app looks pretty meh, but not worthless. Hopefully the issues listed above are fixed, but I won’t hold my breath.
Not Ben, my $35 4K Fire TV has never turned on a powered down television without my input. It’s true TiVo doesn’t have as many resources to bring to bear as Amazon and they only just learned about CEC in 2018. ;)
As a follow-up to my response to Craig: Someone’s figured out how to restore some native Android TV functionality and that top recommendation row … by disabling TiVo apps. ;) $50 for a 4K Android TV dongle and nice TiVo remote is a deal. Assuming some of the kinks are worked out, they keep the stick updated, and these settings don’t get re-pinned.
https://community.getchannels.com/t/channels-app-and-new-tivo-streaming-stick/22470/78
The lack of OTA integration is a bummer. The biggest complaint I get from my family is where to find the content. Jumping between apps can get confusing.
I was hopeful that the Stream 4K would fix that. It’s close, but without the OTA integration for broadcast channels, you still have to move between apps for that content.
@Michael said:
“… secondly it plays everything in HDR 10 or Dolby Vision resulting in a colorless, dull, washed out picture and there’s no option to turn the HDR off like there is on the Apple TV….”
I’ve found that you need to disable Dolby Vision and make HDR the priority in the Android TV Settings menu and then your colors and picture will look correct, and in my case at least, better than the SDR version.
They messed up Dolby Vision somehow internally so it doesn’t display properly. It appears that it doesn’t support the Sony version of Dolby Vision, Profile 5 Low Latency Dolby Vision (LLDV). I have confirmed this with an HDFury Vertex2. When I force an EDID that uses LLDV exclusively such as the Sony A1 OLED, I get the dull lifeless image you describe and the Vertex2 reports no Dolby Vision being input, even though the Stream 4K says it’s outputting DV. As soon as I select an EDID that supports the original RGB 8 bit Dolby Vision Version only, the LG C7 OLED, then the Vertex2 reports receiving that signal at its input and the image gets all pink and overblown, which is correct since my display doesn’t support that version of DV and is supposed to appear that way when receiving this type of signal.
This is the same issue (lack of Sony profile 5/LLDV support) I saw with the TiVo Edge, causing me to return it.