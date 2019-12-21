40 months after consummating their courtship of Rovi, TiVo is once again on the move. Whereas the DVR pioneer had been planning to split the company as it sold off two component businesses of patent/licensing and TiVo product/services, Xperi (who?) is taking the whole enchilada.
On paper, Xperi seems to align more closely with the patent/licensing portions of TiVo. And my hunch is that it’s quicker, easier to simply merge now (despite a year of planning) and unload the product/services capabilities at a later date. Hello Arris TiVo?
For us retail customers, I wouldn’t expect any drastic changes within 12 months of the deal closing. Having said that, one of Rovi management’s first moves was to kill the unannounced, unreleased TiVo Mavrik. It remains to be seen if TiVo, let alone Xperi, has the fortitude to stay the course with their Android TV Stick – of vague capabilities and unrealistically lofty sales goals.
9 thoughts on “TiVo To Merge. Again.”
Xperi purchased DTS in 2016, they have a huge building out here in Calabasas, CA. Sad to see TiVo go, I know they will still sell under the TiVo name, but the company itself is now gone. :(
There the hell are the TiVo apps for Apple TV, Fire tv, Roku and Android tv? This is what I have been waiting for.
I’m almost done with TiVo. I’ve moved three tvs over to channels dvr with two HDHR primes.
I wonder if this will push TiVo into being among the mostly defunct brands that live on in name only: Polaroid, RCA, Commodore, Atari, etc?
Is it a little sad that even as a daily user of TiVo hardware, I’m almost rooting for them to die so I can let go and move on to something else?
@Allen Schreiber – I hope they stick around. I don’t want to see my investment in “All In” go to waste.
Which reminds me. I still have SD movies and TV shows on my ReplayTV.
I’ve spent too many years worrying that the company was about to go under or the service about to change drastically for the negative. I’m now afraid to invest in new hardware. I’ve been a TiVo fan for so long (hello little TiVo guy tree ornaments!), starting with my Series 2 in 2002. Heck, I even like the current iteration of Hydra pretty well.
But as I just got my first 4K TV (with a Roku OS) last week and need to move on from my Roamio, I’m accepting that it’s time I evaluate other options. Even the cable company’s DVR has come a long, long way, and I *never* thought that would be an option I’d consider. TiVo’s got until CES to give me a reason to stay, or it’s time I jump ship.
Realistically, we’ve not had to worry about TiVo’s health since banking $1b in licensing from DISH and others. Our service will remain in play for a long, long time. The more pressing concern would be bug fixes, new features or products. They were prepared to dial down retail when they shifted focus and then hired Ted. We’ll see what happens next.
I appreciate the insight, Dave, and have long appreciated your reporting. Fills a need no other does. Happy holidays to you!