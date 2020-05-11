There May Be Hope For The TiVo Stream 4K…

While I assume the TiVo Stream 4K does what it’s advertised to do, in providing universal search and aggregating content recommendations from select app partners like Netflix and Amazon Prime, a big miss at launch is the inability to actually access TiVo DVR content… the way it does former nemesis DISH, in Sling TV. With that said, I pinged TiVo PR last week and their response provides a glimmer of hope to us existing TiVo owners:

We have nothing to share at this time but stay tuned for further updates.

Having engaged with press relations over 15 years (and worked marketing myself), if there was zero possibility, the sentence would have ended “at this time.” This doesn’t mean the feature we so desire will ultimately launch or, if it does, in a timely fashion, but I suspect the wording means it’s at least being evaluated – if not outright under development. And let’s say it is. Would the functionality be native and deep TiVo Stream 4K integration or simply a retrofit mobile app … that could also become available to Fire TV and Android TV (as was once promised)?!

I don’t make purchasing recommendations on possibilities. So despite favorable TiVo Stream 4K launch pricing ($50), I suggest folks largely interested in the streamer as a potential TiVo DVR end-point hold off.

(Thanks for the photo Seth!)