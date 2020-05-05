I didn’t quit the DVR. I just quit TiVo.

Despite Roku proclaiming the “DVR is dead” (all the way back in 2011!) and the seismic shift to streaming content, quite a few still appreciate the ability to consume and record “linear” television content. Including me. Yet, as the last TiVo blogger standing, I’ve… unplugged my TiVos.

I’ve often been something of a prickly customer, but TiVo choosing to prepend video advertisements onto my recordings* finally pushed me down this path and the apparent cancellation of set-top streaming clients (think Roku and Apple TV) sealed the deal in January. TiVo hasn’t fulfilled their promises of television on my terms. I recognize my new, possibly convoluted solution won’t be for most and I’m not advocating satisfied customers abandon something that works for their household. But this has always been a first person blog and, thus, I’m reporting my needs are now being met in a chiller, more efficient manner – along with full WAF. While, my approach may be unique, I suspect the defection trend likely isn’t.

As to the upcoming TiVo Stream 4K, well I’ve already invested in several solid streamers. And, even should the TiVo Android TV dongle provide the best cross-app experience out there (that’s the pitch), it doesn’t directly integrate with live television other than Sling TV. As in: my (your) existing TiVo ecosystem and content are begin left behind. Lastly, given what seems to be frequent internal turmoil and leadership changes, I just don’t have faith in the company to stick with it.

So, yeah, I’m out. So long TiVo, and thanks for all the fish.