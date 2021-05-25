Although TiVo ultimately intends to move beyond Android TV in the consumer space, they’re currently in the thick of things… and continue to iterate, despite staff departures. And a curious pair of TiVo “Brook” remote controls (shown above) has just passed through the FCC.
The original TiVo Stream 4K voice remote (shown below) goes by “Creek” and these new “Brook” remote counterparts could represent an expansion of the TiVo Stream family. The Brook pair consists of a basic model, probably offering identical functionality to the existing Stream remote, and a higher end unit which brings a remote finder, IR learning capabilities, and backlit keypad with associated ambient light sensor and accelerometer.
The lower-end Brook, manufactured by Remote Solutions, likely costs TiVo less money to produce than the UEI Creek. If TiVo continues to follow the Roku playbook, I could envision this remote paired with a new TiVo Stream HD dongle as a means of lowering the price of entry. However, I could also see them simply swapping the existing remote on the consumer side to contain costs, given the the current, favorable TiVo Stream 4K pricing. The higher-end remote could end up bundled with the 4K Stick and/or sold separately as something like “Pro” offering. It’s also possible one, the other, or both could merely be destined to TiVo cable and broadband partners — either with Stream hardware or IPTV solution.
7 thoughts on “TiVo Stream Ecosystem Expands With New Remotes (and maybe a new dongle)?”
I was looking for a second Tivo 4k remote until I discovered that the Android TV Remote Control app works with the Tivo 4k. It doesn’t do volume, but otherwise works rather well. Connects via wifi or BT, and will stay active after your screen times out without needing to enter your password.
Imagine that: TiVo actually is building on its technology and doing something!
I’m sure that it is a fluke. Don’t get used to it.
:) A man can dream . . . .
Also, we need to keep in mind that TiVo markets Stream both directly to consumers… and to cable/broadband partners. Plus, as mentioned in the post, there are multiple ways to slice and dice this – where they started in their thoughts may not be where they land. Much like their recent realization that Android TV isn’t the right long term platform for some of their solutions.
Dave, the photo you show above, of a remote labelled as TiVo Creek, is not the remote that comes with the TiVo Stream 4K retail device. I’m pretty sure that it’s the remote that comes with TiVo’s Android TV Operator Tier IPTV boxes. Note the VOD button (only on operator devices) and the lack of a Skip button or the Android TV home (circle-icon) button (both present on the TS4K remote). My guess is that the new Brook remotes are also for their operator IPTV boxes, not for use with the TS4K or any other retail device.
I feel like I have a pretty solid read of the tea leaves… but I added some uncertainty to the post, mostly given TiVo’s recent ADD but also as they serve dual markets. Anyhow, that visual was to highlight the TiVo Creek name and, thus, familial relationship to other moving water codenames. :) UEI has two TiVo Creek FCC filings, for reference, and here’s the “retail” one with the familiar buttons:
https://fccid.io/MG3-R37023B/External-Photos/External-Photos-4755630