TiVo Exits Best Buy; Walmart Status Uncertain

For possibly the first time in twenty years, Best Buy no longer sells TiVo. While I imagine there could be some lingering product on shelves, the last remaining item recently on clearance has now been completely excised from Best Buy store search. And, as Walmart unveils their own line of competing Android TV streamers, TiVo’s shelf availability appears diminished – both a reader and I confirmed on a very small scale that TiVo Stream 4K endcaps and dongles are no longer seen in our local outposts. However, other Walmart reconnaissance and online search does show some stores with inventory.

TiVo will need all the reseller help they can get to continue expanding their Stream footprint … and gutting the product marketing team doesn’t necessarily advance that cause. But, hopefully TiVo will resurface at Best Buy, perhaps with a TiVo Stream HD and/or Pro remote joining the original 4K offering.

UPDATE 6/2 PM: Walmart’s dwindling inventory could be related to what might be closeout pricing of this SKU…