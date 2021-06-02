TiVo Stream 4K Hits All-time $29 Low

Originally targeted at $70, the TiVo Stream 4K has consistently run $40-50 since release 13 months ago. And now the Android TV streamer, with all its content aggregation aspirations, has hit an all-time low of $29. At the former $50 MSRP, I’d probably advise just going 1st party with Chromecast for Google TV. However, if you’re looking for a budget streamer, with a few unique tricks (or are a Channels DVR user), a $30 TiVo Stream is not a bad deal at all.

But then we turn to ‘why’ … and there are a number of intriguing possibilities. First, given the TiVo sales guy’s conniption earlier today, I say no this does not foreshadow the end of retail sales. Yet they’re clearly reducing inventory. And there are various reasons to do that… could be as simple as manufacturing outpaced projected sales and they’re seeking some sort of equilibrium. But, with a new retail partner in the pipeline, that may not be it either. Also, current packaging vs launch packaging does feature the new TiVo guy. So, if on-product too, maybe not visual either.

All of which brings me back to the new pair of remotes — both a base or lower-end model, which likely costs them less than the original UEI remote, and a new higher-end remote with a remote finder, IR learning capabilities, and backlit keypad with associated ambient light sensor and accelerometer. Could new Stream dongle bundles be on the way, with or without new hardware, like a TiVo Stream HD?

Promo pricing runs through June 29th… or while supplies last.