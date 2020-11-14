TiVo Chooses A New Hero

As TiVo and Comcast bury the patent hatchet, a new hero has emerged.

The company’s iconic animated “TiVo Guy” had been sidelined in 2015 and replaced by a modernized, but lifeless silhouette. Yet, as the Xperi continues to crank away on the Android TV-powered TiVo Stream 4K, this week’s software update introduces their new champion. Perhaps looking more alien astronaut than outmoded 90s era television with rabbit ears, the fun new TiVo Guy might benefit from some eyedrops given all that blinking during app launch and while perusing the guide. However, I for one, can get behind tech with a bit of personality.

(Thanks for the heads up Daren!)