Our very own Adam Miarka stumbled upon a notable TiVo Stream 4K display at Wal-Mart earlier this week. And, although this isn’t TiVo’s first retail rodeo with the Bentonville behemoth, it’s been awhile. Further, a sizable endcap display like represents a significant financial investment by the DVR pioneer, in addition to signaling they still have skilled folks around able to work such a deal. Not to mention Wal-mart’s taking something of a flyer here and must similarly see value in cord cutters and TiVo’s content unification dreams. Lastly, what was originally marketed as $50 Stream 4K launch pricing last spring is clearly here to stay. Given the (subsidized) competition, TiVo really has no choice – irrespective of universal aggregation aspirations as a differentiator.
As to the TiVo Stream 4K device itself, the company recently released Android TV and Stream app updates with a number of fixes and a few enhancements, including Locast guide integration. As of this week, Starz content is now also available in unified discovery and a firmware update is in the pipeline that will finally expose HDR settings.
9 thoughts on “TiVo Expands Retail Footprint & Device Capabilities”
I’ll believe the HDR fix when I actually see it. Like dark mode for Facebook IOS. Seriously, instead of focusing on tue HDR issue, they’re worried about content integration with the Stream app. Wow!
I’ve seen the end cap in North East Ohio as well (Medina, OH Walmart). Based on the remote alone, I would have given them some consideration if they integrated in with YouTube TV, as I transition our household from TiVo to FireTV sticks.
I really wish TiVo would change position on not integrating the Stream with their DVR line. The two products could compliment each other the same way Fire TV Recast and a few Fire Sticks do. As I look to cut the cord I want the ability to DVR OTA channels in addition to streaming other content. This will push me towards the Amazon route and divesting in TiVo.
This is a missed opportunity for TiVo.
^^ What Joe said.
What Joe and Chris said!
I troll them every chance I get on Twitter about a lack of DVR integration when they ask some random question. I know it doesn’t make a difference, but it sure makes me feel better. I guess I just need to resolve myself to Channels or Plex and call it a day…
I agree, missed opportunity to create OTA/Cable TiVo DVR and TiVo Stream integration. This could basically turn the TiVo DVR into a headless server to the TiVo Stream. I imagine part of the Sling TV partnership is involved in why this is not happening or that they are sunsetting their investment with the current product line and putting it on maintenance only with the Edge line. Unfortunate.
Last part of what Jared said. TiVo’s retail DVR product line is on its way out…
Which apps support the unified discovery?
Is it more up to date accurate then say what’s on my bolt example “the boys” new episode drops every Friday but it takes TiVo a week to recognize it.
Also could they ever do what Reelgood does if they don’t get the other apps?