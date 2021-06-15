Despite months of platform YouTube TV playback issues, Google has worked a deal to provide select subscribers a free TiVo Stream 4K. While TiVo’s Android TV dongle runs $40 these days, it’s currently on sale for $30. So, although the dollar value isn’t significant, this is still a real nice perk for customers and on-point (vs the YouTube Premium Stadia dealio).
From Google’s outreach, the upcoming YouTube TV 4K tier and TiVo Stream will be fully compatible. Which reasonably makes you wonder if Roku, along with their AV1-less hardware, may not be… as negotiations continue. Another curious aspect of this promo is Sling TV’s current positioning as TiVo’s primary, premium OTT video aggregator – they’re actually featured on the box. Does this tie-up imply future YTTV integration into TiVo’s live guide? Survey says…
(Thanks The_SingingBush!)
4 thoughts on “Google Gifts Select YouTube TV Subscribers TiVo Stream 4K”
The plot thickens as one of my buddies got the same email but offering up a free Chromecast with Google TV instead.
https://twitter.com/davezatz/status/1404841363355717635
Dammit Dave, I just returned my TiVo Stream 4k in favor of the ONN streamer because I figured TiVo would never integrate with YouTube TV!
For the life of me I don’t understand this. Even if TiVo was to go from Sling to YTTV, why would YTTV be interested? They have a competing product and they’re now aggregating the way TiVo does. My fault for Roku-ing my entire house thinking it was relatively future-proof.
Maybe TiVo gave Google a deal they could not refuse?
stini777, we don’t yet know that YTTV will be directly integrated into TiVo’s guide and recommendation stuff although anyone can obviously download the app from the Play Store and use as you would on any other streamer. Roku is still a pretty safe bet – I assume this new age retransmission dispute ultimately gets settled (and isn’t unique to Roku, we’ve seen some Amazon/Fire TV stuff too).