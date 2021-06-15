Google Gifts Select YouTube TV Subscribers TiVo Stream 4K

Despite months of platform YouTube TV playback issues, Google has worked a deal to provide select subscribers a free TiVo Stream 4K. While TiVo’s Android TV dongle runs $40 these days, it’s currently on sale for $30. So, although the dollar value isn’t significant, this is still a real nice perk for customers and on-point (vs the YouTube Premium Stadia dealio).

From Google’s outreach, the upcoming YouTube TV 4K tier and TiVo Stream will be fully compatible. Which reasonably makes you wonder if Roku, along with their AV1-less hardware, may not be… as negotiations continue. Another curious aspect of this promo is Sling TV’s current positioning as TiVo’s primary, premium OTT video aggregator – they’re actually featured on the box. Does this tie-up imply future YTTV integration into TiVo’s live guide? Survey says…

(Thanks The_SingingBush!)