TiVo Stream 4K Receives Quick Fixes

Two serious blockers, that should have probably delayed Stream 4K release (and likely led to a number of device returns), have been resolved per TiVo.

First, the rampant HDMI CEC issues are supposedly resolved, along with TiVo providing a first cut and of an Android TV CEC settings screen. Second, the more sporadic screen blackout issue has also been resolved. As such, alongside Channels DVR support and ongoing $50 promotional pricing, this former TiVo customer has placed an order. And hope springs eternal for Stream 4k TiVo Mini-esque functionality, given a sufficiently vague note from TiVo PR.

Additionally, we have addressed the black screen issue: Some customers were experiencing this when attempting to access the Android Home Screen. This has been resolved & you now will be able to quickly reach the AndroidTV Home Screen when you press the ”O” button. 🎉 — TiVo (@TiVo) June 5, 2020