TiVo Mini Vanishes From Site After Corporate Merger

During the same week that TiVo consummated its merger with Xperi and installed a new CEO, the TiVo Mini Vox has been excised from their website.
While I do wonder about the future of retail initiatives (continuing? spun off?), it seems far too early for a seismic shift in consumer strategy. As such, perhaps plans were already underway to replace the DVR extender (inventory still available at Amazon) with a soft client on the TiVo Stream 4K or maybe some sort of hardware refresh is on the way. In any event, I pinged TiVo PR Friday afternoon and will update the post with any new information that comes my way.
(Thanks for the hears up Elan!)
Fingers crossed for a client on the Stream 4K. I didn’t check yesterdays update to the Stream 4K to see if it fixed/added anything.
Let’s hope it’s a poorly implemented replacement strategy or stocking issue. An exit from distributed viewing or requiring a full box at each location would be a bad sign.
Just purchased 2 mini this year, still feels like the best Fios experience. All on the old UI.
The CEC issue is fixed. My biggest beef with he stream so far.
Interesting that the Edge for Antenna and the Bolt OTA are listed as out of stock at the TiVo online store. Unlike the Mini, they haven’t (yet) been removed from the marketplace. The only hardware in stock is the Stream 4K, the Edge for Cable, and the Bolt VOX.
Makes me wonder if the new post merger strategy is to exit the OTA DVR hardware business, especially with ATSC 3.0 on the horizon in some markets.
Old news. A TiVo employee, Michaela Logan, posted on Tivo Facebook group that:
1) Confirmed Mini Vox is discontinued
2) A replacement is in works
I don’t know how to post a screen grab of that post here
Thyname, thanks for the intel, which would support Matt’s thought. Hopefully, TiVo PR confirms … along with details on what comes next and when. But still pining for a Stream client.
Mjk, my TiVos remain unplugged. But, as I wrote a month ago, I intend to continue covering developments. For now, anyway.
I found Michaela’s comment – at least someone reposting an image of it: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TiVoOwnersCommunity/?post_id=4035403223167183&comment_id=4051999688174203
The TiVo Stream 4K update seems to have fixed both the CEC issues, as well as the occasional black screen when going back to Android TV’s home. It’s starting to shape up as a pretty solid dongle. Their best bet is to keep it at $50 and not raise it back up, to be honest.
Thanks MZ. The one response from the guy still awaiting the Fire TV client is on point. For TiVo, and really all companies (ahem Apple AirPower), until a product is available for purchase (or installation), it’s just noise.
Tivo is cheaper then renting directly from your cable provider!
Comment and a link here:
https://www.tivocommunity.com/community/index.php?threads/where-did-the-tivo-mini-go.577733/#post-12067338
TiVo Mini Lux
The Stream is still a weird mishmash of AndroidTV (which personally I don’t think is user friendly, too developer-y for my tastes) so I’d rather not use it as my primary method of watching live tv and linear recordings.
Tivo is a great concept now with $7.50 a month for the great giant useless inefficient electric consumption of a cable box that take 5 min. to reload. If Tivo would get to become a friendly consumer product without the hurdles of connection, loss of network, going to your account etc. Lets follow Amazon stick or Roku a simple plug and play which is now Tivo’s waking up call and coming up with there unit. Issue is you have now million out of date Tivo family of boxes, your letting the consumer down and this is why Tivo is die hard group of users. My view as a consumer is simple provide a great easy to use product, stop nickle a dimming your customer, reduce my cable bill. As a company Tivo has lost its way trying to make money Amazon gives content and a reliable product Roku has a great easy to use unit with provider of content.
Cable is on its way out this is why Verizon sold 3 biggest states of cable providers California 40 million, Texas 29 million and Florida 21 million that’s total of 90 million population. Households of millions all lost the best service in cable, which leads to everyone going to internet and other services. This also makes for serious loses for Tivo as well it would make good business sense to make Tivo work both ways, cable and internet friendly a plug and play unit. So I guess we are all waiting for the perfect storm of a content provider magic box mean time I have a bunch of Tivo units sitting around.
I think Antonio reads too much into Verizon’s motives. They divested themselves of wired telco operations in those three states both to raise cash, and out of concern that the Net Neutrality act would end up having them classified as (and regulated as) a public utility in those states. Adding the FiOS operations in those markets to deal made it more attractive for Frontier to purchase. Verizon sold all of this off in 2016. They also netted almost $10 Billion in cash, half of which they used to buy back their own stock to satisfy their shareholders, and used the balance to pay down debt and improve their credit rating. Their cash crunch was real, as Verizon also sold off their cell towers (veritable cash machines) at the same time to American Tower.
And the market consensus year later was that Frontier way over-paid for those assets.