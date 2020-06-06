TiVo Mini Vanishes From Site After Corporate Merger

During the same week that TiVo consummated its merger with Xperi and installed a new CEO, the TiVo Mini Vox has been excised from their website.

While I do wonder about the future of retail initiatives (continuing? spun off?), it seems far too early for a seismic shift in consumer strategy. As such, perhaps plans were already underway to replace the DVR extender (inventory still available at Amazon) with a soft client on the TiVo Stream 4K or maybe some sort of hardware refresh is on the way. In any event, I pinged TiVo PR Friday afternoon and will update the post with any new information that comes my way.

(Thanks for the hears up Elan!)