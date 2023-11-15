TiVo Smart TV Czechs In

On the topic of homegrown software platforms, TiVo-powered television sets have finally begun shipping overseas. From Xperi’s quarterly call:

Within Media Platform, we’re pleased to share that Vestel has begun shipping smart TVs powered by TiVo onto the JVC brand to retailers initially in the Czech Republic. Production is now underway for additional brands with expected shipments to multiple European countries in the coming weeks, consistent with the rollout we’ve been expecting.

The sales situation is seemingly confirmed via jvc-tv.cz, which list several new TiVo OS LED sets, ranging in size from 32-55″ (without compelling imagery, sorry).

Smart TV has been TiVo’s endgame, as they look to replicate the Roku roadmap. However, beyond getting a seriously late start in this space, they’re about two years behind their original timeline and I’d say their US prospects are slim-to-none given a market saturated with many, solid options (for both OEMs and consumers).