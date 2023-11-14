Amazon replaces Android with Homegrown OS on Echo Show

Earlier this month, Janko Roettgers reported that Amazon has been preparing to transition much of its hardware lineup from Android to a home-grown, web-centric Linux variant that goes by the name Vega OS. However, the future is NOW… as Vega OS has been hiding in plain sight on the 3rd gen Echo Show 5.

The clearest indication of the cutover is Amazon resetting its software versioning back to 1, as you can see above from Adam Miarka‘s kids variant… which corresponds to significant changes documented in Amazon’s open source disclosures between the new Vega OS and, apparently, legacy Android-based Fire OS. Further evidence presents itself in the fact that the latest Echo Show 5 is no longer capable of Netflix — which aligns with Janko’s Vega SDK build-out reporting, but also possibly Netflix’s minimum hardware footprint for integration.

While there are many challenges in rolling one’s own OS, there are equally many benefits in dropping coding baggage and controlling one’s own destiny… assuming you have the scale to build it out AND attract 3rd party developers. Amazon certainly falls into that category. Even Google themselves have been revamping their smart display side of the Nest house, in moving to Fuchsia. But, it’s yet to be seen if and when Amazon is capable of migrating Fire TV and Fire tablets to Vega OS given the large, established library of Android-based apps. Hm. Emulation, anyone?