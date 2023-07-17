Eyes On the Wyze Battery Cam Pro

While the Wyze Battery Cam Pro has yet to be announced, I’ve been covering its gestation since January … and have just gone eyes on with some actual hardware at my local Micro Center.

The Wyze Battery Cam Pro features a number of improvements over the Wyze Outdoor Cam 2 (that I wasn’t so fond of). For example, Wyze is going with a removable battery for more practical recharging and potential hot swapping. You can see the camera bottom door above that allows easy retrieval of the battery (and also covers a microSD slot for optional local recording). Further, the company also does away with microUSB in favor of USB-C. On the connectivity front, Wyze ditches the dedicated 2.4Ghz hub in favor of camera-native, dual band 2.4/5Ghz WiFi capabilities.

Wyze Battery Cam Pro video resolution is bumped up from the Outdoor Cam’s 1080p to 2K, as with their other “Pro” cameras – like the new floodlight. While there’s more to picture quality than pixel count, a greater number could bring additional image clarity. And, along those lines, color night vision should be improved at closer range given the newly integrated LED light bar. Some form of “Deep Sense Radar Detection” joins PIR for presumably quicker recording upon notable motion.

As to actual Wyze Battery Cam Pro performance, time will tell. Unfortunately, given the rudimentary mount, I won’t be able to hang this camera from a dormer without some hackery and the camera cannot actually be added to one’s account yet. So I didn’t make the $100 purchase today. But I do expect an imminent launch, potentially with cheaper initial pricing direct from Wyze.