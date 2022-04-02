Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 Adds Color Night Vision

The unannounced Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 has arrived at Home Depots across the country. Indeed, most stores across my region appear to have inventory (SKU 1007492425)…and I walked away with a brand-spanking-new smartcam.

What’s new and notable is Wyze has, once again, repurposed their somewhat amazing ‘Starlight’ sensor found in the Wyze Cam v3 that brings unnatural color night vision to Wyze’s only battery-powered camera. Based on the Home Depot listing and product box shot, most else appears the same – the weather-resistant Wyze Outdoor Cam retains its magnetic mount, Death Star appearance, and (yet another) network bridge. Although the possibility exists for a slightly increased field of view (130 vs 110?) and, who knows, maybe we’ll see some improved battery performance. I expect to learn more once I get mine going and after a few days of usage.

The Wyze Cam Outdoor v2 camera lands at the same $80 Home Depot price point as the original model released in 2020. Although, Wyze pricing is highly variable – dependent upon merchant, shipping fees, and phases of the moon. Further, for anything close to ‘real’ security cam functionality, prospective owners should also be prepared to pay $15/yr for Cam Plus. Although Wyze is currently in the penalty box for some, having betrayed our trust with a sluggish security response and associated poor communication.