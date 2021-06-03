In a few recent threads, both here and on Twitter, discussion has sometimes veered towards our preferred streamers. And, let me tell you, we’ve got more options than ever. And good ones, at that. So I thought it’d be fun to discuss which product resides in your pole position, whether it be a smart television, box, stick, or dongle.
For me, I’ve become something of an inadvertent Android TV proponent. With a few caveats. Until about 15 months ago, I’d drive my family crazy flipping between Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV (while firmly shunning Vizio’s smart platform on the associated television) and Google had been on the periphery given years of inconsistent support and the remote-less Chromecast being a non-starter in my household.
But as I began plotting my defection from TiVo, I learned the $200 NVIDIA SHIELD Pro could act not just as a Channels DVR client, but also as the centralized home hub. And it’s a Plex Server too (when it works)! After initially bringing in the SHIELD, the fam continued to use Apple TV … until I had enough of its remote (again) and SHIELD (with superior remote) moved to Input 1. Where it has stayed.
Another reason I was willing to absorb the SHIELD’s premium pricing is its dearth of interface advertisements. I’ve been very consistent over the years — I don’t enjoy being spammed and will pay to abstain. But NVIDIA’s insulation from Google’s advertising initiatives may be coming to an end. At which point my family may find themselves on the move again… to Apple’s newest streamer?
So whatcha got and why?
28 thoughts on “What’s Your Streaming Weapon Of Choice?”
Roku is probably my preferred interface, visually anyway. I find the horizontal discovery and/or advertisement placement of some of the others distracting compared to Roku’s banner ads on the right. And despite the platform being underpowered, navigation to desired app is quite efficient. Their television interface is decent too, clear and simple – which is usually prime in our bedroom (with new voice remote)… except when it’s Apple TV. :) However, I do own one of just about everything. Comes with the territory.
Also worth emphasizing that my primary ‘streaming platform’ choice was driven by my legacy television service. Ha?
I have Roku TVs all throughout my house. We use YouTube TV for our primary TV streaming. I chose that particularly over Sling because they offer local channels and don’t require an antenna or the ridiculous red vs. blue channel debacle. There’s no calculus required to figure out if I can watch a channel or not.
Roku’s recent fight with YouTube has turned into a big hassle for anyone that doesn’t already have the YouTubeTV app installed, as you can no longer download it. You can still get to YouTubeTV via the YouTube app, but it’s a klunky workaround.
There is also an AppleTV app on the Roku boxes that gives you access to all of your Apple content, even if you’re not paying for AppleTV+.
I went the Apple TV route. The entry point kind of hurts but it seems to have the best support and the most acceptance with app developers. If you want a streaming service, it’s probably offered there. Android TV/TiVo 4k is probably next. I have a few around the house.
I have tried them all. And I mean all. I bought TCL Roku TV’s for my house, they are inexpensive and the picture is good enough for me. However, the UI has always felt sluggish to me, and then with this whole Roku/YTTV debacle, I went out and bought Google TV with Chromecast for them all, and am about 100% satisfied. Snappy interface, more customizations, and obviously great Youtube integration.
Apple TV for most apps. Netflix on a Roamio Pro has worked just fine once you get past the sluggish launch of the app.
I have TCL with Roku integration that is primary for OTT content. Then TiVo Edge Antenna for OTA. Occasionally use Xbox Series X if Roku is in pissing match with some streamer.
I’m thinking my 20-year run with TiVo may be coming to a close as well… The kids default to Netflix for their content, and there are fewer and fewer shows I bother watching on cable.
Our latest bedroom TV is a TCL with a Roku interface. My first experience with Roku, and it’s been pretty decent.
What I want most is a streamer with universal search that can incorporate my personal Plex library, e.g. get my kids to watch a movie from our Plex server instead of from Netflix, Prime, etc. if possible.
I have em all except perhaps the NVidia box which I’ve been longing to try. AppleTV 4k HDR is my go to default with Roku as a distant second choice. FireTV rarely gets the call and both Tivo Streamer and Chromecast take up valuable HDMI positions on an 4k 6-port HDMI switcher. Using built in apps on the SmartTV rarely happens except as a last resort.
Forgot the elephant in the room. Tivo Roamio still also gets top billing, but it’s been demoted to input 3 from input one recently. The wife isn’t happy about that one.
Mix of Apple TVs and Roku TVs. Doesn’t really matter which is being used as it’s just Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+. Have Channels DVR running in the background gobbling up shows. That can only be watched via Apple TV and Channels app, but if I’m desperate, I can fire up Plex and stream recordings to Roku.
I have to admit, the new Apple TV remote is disgustingly overpriced…… but it’s really good! After Apple TV my Chromecast with Google TV is my next favorite, and is my current choice for hotel use, not that I travel anymore.
Ah streaming-while-on-travel is another interesting conversation to have. Will hit that in a future post, thanks!
AppleTV has retained its place on the primary TVs, but Roku Express is now on the others. With 6 TVs in the house the cost alone made that an easy choice. And considering that we use the AppleTV only for streaming, we don’t give up much using the Roku (no volume control on the remote is the one annoyance).
Roku as my main driver for streaming. They have the Xfinity app and the apple app which has most of my digital purchases. The remote for Roku is the perfect size and function. Probably my second favorite remote after the classic TiVo remote.
I’ve tried them all too, and my go-to primary “weapon of choice” is AppleTV.
It has everything I need in an elegant (ad-free) interface. Works better for me than any of the others, most of which are lacking an app or feature or responsiveness I expect. Channels runs great on it (developed first for AppleTV) and FuboTV’s multiview (only on tvOS) is a gamechanger.
^^ I should clarify, having tried a few “multiview” approaches, that what differentiates the FuboTV app specifically is the fact that it’s 2×2 grid of channels (all of which you can easily change/choose on-the-fly) has *concurrent buffers* for all 4 streams. I realize this isn’t for everyone but it works spectacular on big sports/news days. Perhaps this feature will make its way to other streamers one day soon, but I think AppleTV specifically has the horsepower (and user base) to make it possible now, and it’s pretty glorious.
Thanks in part to Dave’s recommendations, we replaced our TiVo with Channels and use Apple TV at the set-top. If Roku worked with Channels, I might have considered it.
I generally use my TiVo Roamio OTA for live TV and some recordings. After that I use either Roku or Google TV. The Roku remote is much better than the Google TV remote which feels cheap and flimsy. The Roku remote feels solid and is well-laid out. For the TCL Roku TVs, a number pad would be nice. Just looking at the Nvidia Shield remote, it looks overly skinny and not well-laid out. Note that I have been really spoiled by TiVo remotes for the last 20 years.
Went Roku/YoutubeTV when we left TiVo after ~20 years, then switched to the native AndroidTV on our main Sony when HBOMax came out and Roku didn’t have a client. The rest of the TVs are still Roku, but really, only because they’re older and don’t run AndroidTV.
I chose Apple TV because Android TV does not have a Spectrum TV client and it has a clean interface. Channels DVR uses TV Everywhere and is also my go to for OTA, I don’t use the Spectrum client that often. The TiVo Bolt has been relegated to our backup in case my server goes down or a recording is missed.
My 2020 LG TV does [almost] everything I want natively. I’ve got the remote button long press programmed for what I use most – YTTV, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime & Netflix (also both have their own special button), Paramount+, Peacock. The only thing missing is HBOMax and for that, I switch to an older Fire Cube.
Am I missing anything viewing directly from the LG? I’ve got the remote buttons memorized, so I don’t go through any menus – just long press a number and the service I want starts.
How’s the upscaling on the NVidia? Is it worth the upgrade? What do any of the others give that isn’t directly built into my LG (with no ads)?
Rick, LG had been embedding ads into webOS for years. Even found this recent Verge article. But if you’re not seeing them or have learned to tune them out, that’s awesome. I think the NVIDIA upscaling is worthwhile, although I go easy on the AI and wouldn’t necessarily make a purchase specifically for that. All dedicated streamers would have more apps and potentially more integrations and with longer periods of support, but if you’re satisfied, it’s generally best to not rock the boat. As far as muscle memory, many or maybe most platforms provide voice remotes these days — opening apps like that is the only way I can actually use Fire TV.
Doug, I like the newer SHIELD remote quite a bit. Other than the back battery cover can slide off when daughter throws remote on the couch and I wish the dedicated transport control buttons were laid out a little more traditionally. Although it provides a dedicated play/pause button, unlike TiVo Stream and Chromecast Google TV, and the five-way nav up top. Generally speaking, it’s solid and clicky, feels and looks more high quality than say my Roku remote, plus some customization as linked in the article.
First used my TiVo Roamio Plus (still in use for our cable TV recording) when they added apps, but the slow performance and lack of upkeep and new services and our increasing streaming needs pushed us to Apple TV HD about 4 years ago. Got our first smart TV (4K TCL with Roku OS) about a year and a half ago and that took over our streaming on the TV, the Apple TV moved to the HD computer monitor in the kitchen. Using the TV Time app to keep track of what show plays where and when there’s a new episode out.
Very happy with the TCL Roku TV, only thing I miss about the Apple TV is the rollup of other services in the Watch Now interface (except Netflix and others that won’t play ball). Only thing I miss about the TiVo streaming days is the unified search.
Roku for me. Cheap, reliable, and supports all the streaming I subscribe to.
TVs should only be a monitor, as that lasts far longer than than any “smarts” is supported or updated in a TV. Replace cheap streaming devices as they become obsolete, while keeping a TV for a long time as a monitor.
I’ve always avoided Apple products. High priced and closed universe. Google can’t be trusted to not kill off a product.
I started with Tivo and loved the interface, but they left me behind without support for satellite services. Sad that fumbled such a lead in the industry.
Primary streamer is a FireStick4K in the TCL soundbar with a Stream4K for ‘Casting and Peacock, but 90% of our content consumption still comes from a pair of Tivo Bolts (cable & OTA). We tend to watch some shows right away and take months for others so short-term cloud DVRs won’t work for us. I’ve bought just about everything to be ready for the demise of cable cards and be usable by all in my family and I think FireTV+Recast+Philo is the closest (I was really pulling for the Stream4k+Sling). Nothing beats the Tivos in user experience and that’s the remote my mother-in-law can use (Stream4k 2nd choice), so we’ll probably stay mostly Tivo until the better end. Of course, when the cable card goes, ATSC 3 will probably make the Recast moot, so I keep reading all Dave’s Channels DVR writing with interest. Maybe that’s the shiny new object?
I have them all.
Apple TV 4K Gen 2 is firmly in the driver’s seat. Extremely fast and fun to use.
Shield TV Pro (2019), is a clear number 2. This one is more for tinkerers.
Fire TV Cube gen 2 is number 3. Roku Ultra 2020 is a close number 4. They are basically neck and neck.
Fire TV Stick 4K is the clear budget winner for me. I would easily recommend this for most people.
My Chromecast 2020 and TiVo Stream 4K are garbage. Stay away.
I recently dumped my TiVo. Did most of my streaming there because I loved that remote. Now I use Chromecast (with their crappy remote) or a WIN10 multimedia pc I built – both connected to a Sonos Arc.
Secondary TVs use either a Fire Cube or a Roku.
Iutnof the bunch, I think I like the Fire Cube the most.
I’ve got Apple TV 4K on two sets. Good interface, well supported, and I put the remotes in cheap silicon cases to improve grip and durability. I will admit, I won both of the Apple TVs in raffles, don’t think I would have forked over $180 x 2 if that hadn’t happened.
If I had to buy something today, I’d probably go with the TiVo Stream– I like the idea of not having to know or care which app a show is streaming on…