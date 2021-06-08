8 Months In, The TiVo Stream 4K Rebranding Effort Continues

Having first unveiled “the new TiVo guy” way back in November, updated plastics have finally been observed in the wild… as you can see from the refreshed TiVo Stream 4K enclosure above. But it’s been something of a long slog for the company, which began updating online marketing materials in December followed by revised Android TV product packaging spotted in January. However, Xperi’s TiVo still isn’t quite finished, because…

Despite new dongle debossing, the remote control still features the old TiVo guy on the home button — in contrast to promotional materials seen on TiVo’s site and others. Further, the remote that my Twitter pal Rob picked up from Target, during the ongoing Stream sale, confirms it’s the original UEI hardware. So the question is, will TiVo simply silkscreen the new logo on the existing remote (someday) or take this opportunity to move to the cheaper Remote Solutions model?

In any event, an additional item we can glean from these machinations: TiVo clearly isn’t done with consumer sales. But they could be done with retail DVR. As Edge certainly seems to have taken a backseat, including having recently lost Best Buy distribution.