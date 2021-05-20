Your Unsubscribed TiVo Premiere Has Been Devalued

I was tipped off a couple months ago, but it has just now registered that an unsubscribed TiVo Premiere can no longer be activated. As in: you should neither buy nor sell an unsubscribed TiVo Premiere on ebay. And had you been hoping to rekindle the joy with a decommissioned unit in your closet, well it’s time to rethink those plans.

It seems a bit odd that TiVo would leave potential subscription revenue on the table like this… unless they already have a timeline to similarly sunset Lifetimed Premieres to more universally cease support. Which wouldn’t be entirely unreasonable as the Premiere line launched way back in 2010… and we know the company’s current interests lie elsewhere.

While the Premiere admirably served its purpose as my DVR hub for many years, I wasn’t particularly amazed at launch and this TiVo line was possibly most notable for its sluggishness, given an Adobe software platform that exceeded the hardware’s specifications and capabilities, along with a new HDUI… that took 7 years to complete.

(Thanks krkaufman!)