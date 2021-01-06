At long last, the TiVo Stream 4K HDR fix is in! For beta testers, anyway – but coming soon to the rest of us.
HDR Auto – Follow the source – this should enable those seeing issues with SDR content a much better experience, we’ve also included some settings to make sure you can configure as you’d like
Beyond the new display settings, tivopm has provided additional 5211 firmware details on reddit:
- One-Touch Remote Button Function – Enable buttons to turn on a TV, switch HDMI input (if available), and launch intended function on non-CEC TV’s
- Wifi Stability – We heard you loud and clear and have been working hard here
- Audio Stability – There are a number of fixes included around audio also (including Dolby Vision)
- Resolution Changes – There are fixes for resolution and sync issues as well as black screen
- Additional fixes and stability updates
With the vast majority of launch bugs and issues soon to be closed out (knock on wood), TiVo should begin iterating more quickly on a long list of enhancements they have planned for the Android TV streamer.
14 thoughts on “The TiVo Stream 4K HDR Fix Is In*”
Also some video of the new remote control config here:
https://youtu.be/C3MntaT1lns
What about refresh rate matching/switching? Namely 23.976 support.
Should not have taken 8 months. To put it in perspective, the Pandemic was in its infancy. They focused on adding features, instead of focusing on the HDR issue. Don’t know where their heads were.
My problem with streaming is, what if you want to edit out a 5 minute clip?
I really had to reset expectations on the TiVo Stream. I have been frustrated by some things for sure with the stream 4k but I started to think a little. I have sony Android tv that rarely gets updates. Good luck getting updates on these cheap Chinese Android tv devices. Im leaving nvidia shield out of this discussion because that is in its own class. TiVo has never been even slightly faster than slow in updates in the last 20 years but I think they are going to be great for the Android tv market. Much better product in terms of use than the chromecast google tv. I know because I have one and TiVo does a lot better job at presenting content that I can watch on my services without filling the screen with stuff I need to purchase. Now if TiVo would work with philo to fix blanks in fast forward I would start using it again. Also let me watch my TiVo DVR recordings on the stream 4k. For now I will continue to use my roku.
Coming in early February to non beta testers. Keep us posted. I put mine away for now.
When is TiVo going to make the stream 4k stream content from my Bolt? This was promised, but never delivered. They can stream all of these other sources, just not their own? To me, that should have released at the same time the stream was released. It would have set their product apart from all of the other ones.
Come on TiVo, don’t let your original customers down. We helped you grow to where you are today.
George, unfortunately it’s not going to happen.
Dr tech has Tivo done something personal to you other than make one of the best streamers out there on their first try at it? You got a introductory price on it right? Kind of goes to the territory in my opinion. One out of five TVs I had some problems with. Sounds like that’ll be fixed soon thanks TiVo!
Have tried four different Edge boxes with five different cable cards. None would receive HD/premium channels from Frontier Cable. Sadly, I now have to give up Tivo and settle for inferior DVR.
Dave Zatz: Do you have any documentation on “Its not gonna happen”?
“tivopm” has indicated multiple times on reddit that it’s not in the cards. I wrote one declaration up here:
https://zatznotfunny.com/2020-07/tivo-stream-4k-dead/
Beyond employee communiques on public forums, a source has also clearly communicated to me that it’s not going to happen.
Dave, any rumor that TiVo might develop an OTA DVR just for the Stream, a la AirTV? Would complement the Sling integration nicely, and would likely outperform the AirTV which is a very mediocre DVR. Could be a killer cord cutting solution.
The current consumer priority is the Stream experience. They had exactly what you ask, a Tablo-esque offering, in the pipeline several years ago. But it was killed prior to launch after they merged with Rovi and the new management had a differing agenda. Here are some pictures of the Mavrik:
https://zatznotfunny.com/2017-04/tivo-mavrik-pictures/