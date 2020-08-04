After a month delay, the TiVo Stream 4K update arrived last week with a variety of fixes.
However, beyond failing to roll in HDR improvements, TiVo introduced a pair of issues. Notably: breaking some audio/video decoding and locking up developer options behind a PIN. Of course, being able to successfully playback audio and video is a critical feature of any streaming device. So it’s a pretty significant development when an A/V company can’t get such fundamental capabilities right.
I had been prepared to recommend the TiVo Stream 4K as the ultimate Channels DVR end-point, given its occasional solid performance (hey, flickering is supposedly corrected) and mappable, numeric remote. But given the current situation (filmed above) and TiVo’s ongoing quality control issues, folks are better served by the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – it’s far more reliable, stable. Bonus: Amazon’s hardware often on sale for $10-15 less than TiVo.
In any event, TiVo is tracking these matters according to the Redditor tivopm:
Hi All, we’ve confirmed that the PIN lock on Developer Options was added and should not have been. To be clear, we will be removing the PIN code access to developer options and returning the device to how it worked previously. We’re working hard right now on providing a fix as quickly as we can but to set expectations I don’t know when that will be yet. As soon as I have more details I will report back.
5 thoughts on “TiVo Stream 4K: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back”
TiVo is dying the slowest death ever.
Change the decoding from software to hardware (or is that reversed) and you are good to go on the playback. This device is STILL the best channels dvr device and I know tivo is working on updates and I am willing to stick it out, at least updates are rolling out in a weekly/monthly fashion.
@James J, yes should have it reversed. You change from hardware to software decoding in the Channels DVR app settings. Do not use hybrid, that also doesn’t work.
A problem for me is, when I switch to software decoding, it must tax the processor too much so I get contact stuttering and buffering so either way unless I down convert to 480p 2Mb I’m SOL.
I did mention in the video that Channels allows you to flip from hardware to software decoding. However, software decoding is inferior on multiple fronts and not all apps provide that option. Beyond MPEG2 decoding issues, sounds like some hardware audio decoding has been dropped as well.
James, we’ve yet to see a weekly update cadence and I doubt they have the capacity to make that happen. Monthly is probably the best they can do. And even a two month pace wasn’t enough time to release without introducing new issues.
Unbelievable. That TiVo can release an update that cripples what was a strength of their system architecture (MPEG2 decoding) really makes me believe that DVR support, let alone development, is fading fast.
It puts me very much in mind of the IBM OS/2 WARP days, where IBM announced that OS/2 development was “secondary” given the push by the retail side to sell IBM hardware preloaded with Windows. A robust, sophisticated and yes, complex PC OS was pushed to the background as IBM chased technology rabbits down other holes, leaving WARP 3 as the final update for legacy systems, such as bank ATMs and Point Of Sale systems.
TiVo may fix this, or they may just see the self fulfilling prophecy that based on slow market acceptance, internal resources are better deployed chasing other rabbits.