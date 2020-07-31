The Next TiVo Stream 4K Update Has Arrived

Although arriving a month later than anticipated, and without HDR improvements, the second TiVo Stream 4K update has just hit with various other improvements. Some of the more notable Android TV updates as spelled out by Redditor tivopm:

Apps are now accessible from the Left Navigation Menu on the Stream App

Remote Control pairing and TV/Audio Improvements

Additional Dolby Atmos support

Fixes for flashing video playback in some apps

HDMI-CEC Improvements

I’ve shot a brief video of the TiVo Stream upgrade process (above), should you be interested in seeing it in action or accelerating the update for yourselves. Although my software loadout is a bit non-standard… more to come. :)