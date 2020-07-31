The Next TiVo Stream 4K Update Has Arrived

Although arriving a month later than anticipated, and without HDR improvements, the second TiVo Stream 4K update has just hit with various other improvements. Some of the more notable Android TV updates as spelled out by Redditor tivopm:
- Apps are now accessible from the Left Navigation Menu on the Stream App
- Remote Control pairing and TV/Audio Improvements
- Additional Dolby Atmos support
- Fixes for flashing video playback in some apps
- HDMI-CEC Improvements
I’ve shot a brief video of the TiVo Stream upgrade process (above), should you be interested in seeing it in action or accelerating the update for yourselves. Although my software loadout is a bit non-standard… more to come. :)
I’m reading stuff about it messing OTA (MPEG2) playback on certain devices. Not working in the HDHomeRun app, Channels, Live Channels on Android TV, etc.
https://community.getchannels.com/t/tivo-stream-4k-july-2020-update-corrupt-ota-streams/23395
At least in the Channels app, going to Settings > Player > Video Player > Decoder, and switching it to Software (from Hardware or Hybrid) fixes it.
I also heard this update disabled access to Developer options. Which will affect our ability to customize these…
Unfortunately, it looks like TiVo has introduced some pretty serious new bugs… or perhaps intentional limitations. MPEG2 is no longer rendering for streaming content like HDHomeRun and Channels, plus Developer options are now are of reach. Sigh.
I guesd I’m glad I returned both of mine. Since it sounds like it still has major HDR issues.
The new update also disable direct access to the developers option. Only way to get into developers option is to enter a pin. Tivo not giving the pin out either.. Guess I go back to android box or Amazon..
Probably not the first $50.00 y’all wasted.
[sigh] One of this device’s *saving graces* was Developer Options and the customizability it afforded. For them to force an update that removes it is such a dick move.
I’ve lost count of the amount of times over the years that TiVo managed to come up with a new and creative way to disappoint. The only surprise at this point should be that I’m surprised.
Idiotic not having these also act as a TiVo mini. If an Android phone can playback what is on my main box, these should have no problem doing the same.
from the first day only the /input/ and /mute/ buttons have worked on my tv. although i completely blitzed remote settings and the android settings passed the test where you hit /ok/ and the volume went up and you hit /ok/ again it showed the info, my tv still doesn’t respond to /vol+/-/, and mute although it does still support /input/ and /power/. i went through the ‘change tv’ routine more than a dozen times with no change. test passed, real life fails.
Removing developer options this is just ridiculous. I’m definitely done with TiVo within the next year.