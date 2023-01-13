The $30 Wyze Cam OG Breaks Cover

Hot on the heels of the uniquely-styled Wyze Cam Pan v3, another Wyze Cam nears release. In fact, at least one Home Depot has jumped the gun (again) with a full-on $30 Wyze Cam OG display. The Wyze team did previously indicate 2023 would be camera-centric. And here we are. In fact, I can also confirm there’s a floodlight camera successor and/or pro variant on the way.

As to the OG, it sure seems to share a lot of features with the Wyze Cam v3 — including microSD slot for local recording, color night vision, and weather resistance for indoor/outdoor placement. However, this smart cam also bundles a spotlight that’s reminiscent of the higher resolution Wyze Cam v3 Pro. And there’s mention of a 3x Telephoto variant or lens accessory. So it’s not quite clear to me where this sits in the lineup. Is this an inbetweener or is the Wyze Cam OG simply a v3 replacement, perhaps utilizing newer, cheaper components as companies are wont to do?

In any event, all will be revealed in just a few days.