TiVo Returns To Best Buy (without a DVR)

From Xperi’s quarterly call, we learn of TiVo’s triumphant return to Best Buy… in the form of the TiVo Stream 4K, as the DVR pioneer continues its retail transformation — moving away from its legacy hardware technologies as it refreshes its branding. But, while the company has pivoted its hardware approach, TiVo remains committed to helping users discover and efficiently enjoy the video content they subscribe to. And, whereas linear pay television was the previous primary source for DVR, TiVo is now riding Android TV as a means of aggregating a variety of online streaming sources — now over 20, including content from heavy hitters like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+.

