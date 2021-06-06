Over on our “who’s streaming with what” thread, Ken F wondered if he might be able to co-opt the remote control from the new Walmart onn Android TV streamer ($30) for his Chromecast with Google TV ($50). Well, it turns out AFTVNews has already conducted this comparison. And the short answer is: YES. However, there are some notable caveats to be aware of and, depending what functions Ken or others are seeking, it may not pan out as desired.
While most onn buttons work as expected on the Chromecast, the tv, settings, and app shortcut buttons are currently non-functional. Seems like tv and settings might be meaningfully mapped by Google at some point and perhaps the Button Remapper app can provide some assistance.
Beyond the basics, the more concerning elements initially are related to television IR control. As detailed by AFTVNews:
If you have the original Chromecast remote already configured to control your TV, those IR controls will automatically be programmed onto the G10 remote when the G10 remote is paired to the Chromecast. […] The issue with the Chromecast and the G10 remote is if you do not have the original Chromecast remote at all. In that case, you have no way to configure the G10’s TV control buttons.
In any event, I lament the lack of a dedicated play/pause button from onn, TiVo Stream 4k, and Google itself since app providers remain inconsistent with their center button functionality. While it does seem a bit more predictable since Chromecast with Google TV launched, I’m relatively content with my SHIELD TV remote.
5 thoughts on “Yes, Walmart’s Android TV Remote Controls Chromecast with Google TV”
The brand name for this actually has two ‘n’ characters rather than two ‘o’ characters, e.g. ‘onn’
Thanks Ian. I wrote this before having coffee then corrected it twice earlier today, but it continues to revert. Also the post originally published with an incorrect date. My CMS is jacked up at the moment it seems. Fun times.
Really neat but why not buy the actual remote? It’s cheaper.
https://store.google.com/us/product/chromecast_google_tv_voice_remote?hl=en-US
There is a play/pause button, the circle in the middle, the “select/enter” button is your play/pause button just like on the Google TV remote.
Kevin, not all app designers use it that way. Or at least, not with initial click. It’s a multifunction button and they’re seemingly free to do what they want. HOWEVER, as I said, it’s gotten much better since initial release (and I’ve owned since launch).
M G, some have expressed interest in getting additional buttons for their Chromecast with Google TV by way of the remote that Walmart is bundling. And, as a Google reference design, I’m hoping things like the settings button are eventually mapped across the board.