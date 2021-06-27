Roku Deals For Current Owners

While Prime Days may be behind us, Roku’s still running some compelling deals… for existing owners. And, via the Roku homescreen ‘Offers’ area, the streaming company is promoting a pair of deals for their solid, mid-tier devices.

The recently released Roku Express 4K+ has a reasonable $40 MSRP, but has been seen as low $30 in recent weeks. Yet, for “VIPs” such as myself (ha), Roku will ship it direct for all of $25! The $50 Roku Streaming Stick+ Is also on sale, direct for $35. On paper these steamers are very similar — both quad core processing 4K HDR video, with voice control remotes. However, I’d suggest the 2021 Roku Express 4K+ over the 2017 Stick+, despite its possibly superior wireless range. Bonus: the Express 4K+ bundles a low profile HDMI cable, should you need it.

