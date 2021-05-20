The Roku Originals Have Arrived

Today is the day; Roku Originals have arrived.

At launch, Roku Originals aren’t exactly “original” as they consist of 30 repurposed Quibi shows. You know, the bizarre mobile-first, short-form video service that sputtered out after just a few months, with many assets ultimately acquired by Roku. However, on the bigger screen (although Roku also does mobile), I imagine the now ad-supported, zero-cost content streamed to the robust Roku Channel audience will find new legs. And this is just the beginning. As I’m anxiously awaiting arrival of the ‘golden arm girl‘ and, perhaps more pertinently, Roku is investing heavily in producing and licensing content… vs acting as the middle man, as they had.

For your viewing pleasure, I’ve taken the liberty of uploading the new Roku Original intro jingle.

Full Disclosure: I own exactly three shares of Roku, with a $333 limit sell order waiting in the wings.