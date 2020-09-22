Here Comes The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Beyond the new eero 6 routers, via WinFuture, we now know Amazon is also posed to refresh at least the lower end of their Fire TV lineup later this week. Enter: the Fire TV Stick Lite.

As with its predecessors, the Lite is a relatively non-descript HDMI USB dongle. However, this new model hopefully features a bit more processing power to rival the existing 4K Stick’s responsiveness. Related, one might assume Lite refers to resolution and this will be a 1080p offering that is either a direct replacement for the $30 2019 model at perhaps a slightly reduced price or a third model that slots in even lower. The power brick looks a bit smaller, for whatever that’s worth, but the more notable physical changes are seen in the Alexa voice remote.

The highly valuable volume and power control buttons have been excised from the Lite’s remote. Perhaps dropping them is a way to reduce hardware cost and/or support expenses (while encouraging an upsell). But it stings. Like TiVo and Roku, Amazon is aggregating a variety of live content (streamed and/or OTA, dependent upon Fire hardware) within a somewhat unified guide… and the new remote will feature a live TV guide shortcut. For example, my Insignia Fire Television lists a mixture of OTA (via native tuner) and streaming Pluto Television channels (although what I’d really like to see is Channels DVR integration…) and is efficiently surfaced via the same button.