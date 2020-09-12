Eero Wi-Fi 6 On The Way!

Thanks to the FCC, we now know two new Wi-Fi 6 eero devices are about to hit the market. The “eero 6” comes in two flavors, a hub and an access point – that likely share very similar enclosures (vs Beacon form factor), given the joint filings… that breakdown the technical distinctions:

The Model N010001 and Q010001, eero 6 and eero 6 Extender, is a 2×2 home WiFi router. It is intended to operate as a dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) wireless router over 20 MHz, 40 MHz and 80 MHz channels. The router will be in compliance with regulatory standards of regions it will be operating in. Model differences:

N010001, eero 6 Gateway, contains two RJ45 ports and USB-C AC/DC adapter port.

Q010001, eero 6 Extender, USB-C AC/DC adapter port; No RJ45 ports. BLE/802.15.4 RF circuitry has been removed. Both have the same WLAN radio hardware

Will the eero 6 be the premium tier some were anticipating, given a 2×2 MIMO implementation vs the throughput provided by 3×3. And, who knows, perhaps Wi-Fi 6 capabilities obviate the need for that sort of implementation. Also, to be seen: Will the eero 6 pair interoperate with existing eero hardware?

Another open question surrounds the Zigbee radio found within the hub unit. Will this be dormant or actually active? If lit up, will it be provided to us for lightbulb linkage, and similar, as with Echo Plus (but hopefully without Alexa mics and speaker as Nest does)? Or is it simply for more esoteric communication like the BLE pairing?