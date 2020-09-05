The Curtain Begins To Close on CableCARD

From the FCC yesterday:
we terminate a proceeding in which we sought comment on the adoption of new regulations for “navigation devices”—devices that consumers use to access multichannel video programming and other services offered over multichannel video programming networks— and eliminate outdated CableCARD support and reporting requirements.
I could write pages on CableCARD and how we got here, but to what end? TiVo is the pretty much the only game left in town, with limited retail success and wavering interest. Hopefully Silicon Dust, a small company with limited resources, has jettisoned their 6-tuner effort. If not, this would be the sign to do so despite the Commission’s report suggesting that “cable operators have strong business incentives to continue to support retail CableCARD devices” — because CableCARD support is a significant and poorly understood drain on cableco resources.
Trivia: The report indicates 456,000 CableCARDs were in circulation earlier this year, with a 9% drop in year-over-year installs, providing some rough scale as to TiVo’s consumer business. But keep in mind, only the largest operators report and there are a few of us HDHomeRun Prime users to account for. Also, when crunching TiVo numbers, remember there’s no direct parallel here to ongoing revenue given (a high concentration of) amortized Lifetime/All-In service plans.
Well, this news … sucks.
I have two TiVos (8 year old Premiere, new Edge) and pay $5 a month to Optimum, now under Altice, for 2 CableCARDs at $2.50 each. And I have two TiVo Minis to extend TV to 2 other rooms. Lifetime on the Edge, $10/month on the Roamio. Can’t beat that – the CableCARD price was great compared to other providers!
But when Altice took over Optimum from Cablevision, Altice started making a LOT of changes. I noticed getting CableCARD assistance got a LOT harder. My BoltVox died on 8/3/2020 and I got a replacement Edge, but it took until 8/31 to get a CableCARD that worked and could be successfully bound to the Edge. Every call was a nightmare, with every solution being to “swap the CableCARD”. The front-line agents didn’t have access to the CableCARD tools, or didn’t know what one was, or they wanted me to reboot my box and wait for the clock to show “turn on” (as if I had an Optimum cable box!). I was “this close” to filing an FCC complaint, but we finally got a working CableCARD to bind to the TiVo.
Yet now with this FCC report stating CableCARD support is no longer required, seems like FCC complaints won’t matter, and I can see Altice cutting off service to CableCARDs within the next year. They may offer an introductory deal on their Altice One service, but full price ($9.99 a month for the box plus $19.99 a month fee for 75 hour cloud DVR) is highway robbery! And it’s still not clear if the DVR fee is per account, or per box, so for 2 TVs I’d now pay $40/month ($10+10+$20) or $60/month ($10+$20+$10+$20) for the privilege of DVR in 2 rooms, AND I would lose the extenders in the other 2 rooms… Oy.
I may need to look into YouTubeTV again – I tried them on a trial, and they have all of my locals (the only streamer that does) – but I hate “trick play” (scrubbing) on remote streams. I guess I’ll adapt if I have to, because I suspect Altice won’t give me a choice with CableCARDs.
OK, I dug some more into the PDF of the order, and here’s where the FCC says, hey MVPDs, you no longer need to support CableCARD, but because of the installed base of 48 Million CableCARDs and your fear of losing customers to streaming, we really really really think you MVPDs will continue to support CableCARD even though it’s not worth your time and we’re no longer requiring you to support them …
The FCC report: “(11) NCTA also asserts that since there are tens of millions of CableCARDs currently deployed in cable operator-provided devices, “[c]able operators have strong business incentives to ensure that CableCARDs continue to function properly.” We agree and further find that competitive market forces should incentivize cable operators to continue to support retail CableCARD devices. ”
My bottom line: I don’t trust Altice will have my interests in mind, but I’d love to be wrong.
Ugh….knew this was coming at some point.
If Verizon cuts off cable card, I’m more likely to drop cable than pay for DVR and cable boxes. I would guess that’s a common reaction from many cable card users, since they already went to the trouble of having the card to begin with.
Cable has been in decline for years. Box requirements, no CATV standard, has got to be part of this trend. The stupid fight over who gets to own the UI to try and up sell is going to be a study in short sighted planning.
That’s fine. The Cable Companies are cutting off their own revenue streams as far as I am concerned. They are literally driving people to streaming the more they try to dictate hardware choices. I have questioned the value proposition of a cable subscription for a long time now, and Tivo isn’t doing themselves any favors by not supporting their DVRs on their new streaming device. The day they pull cable cards will be the day I go to torrents full time.
Hi Dave.
What do you think is the best option for us longtime TiVo/cablecard users if/when our current DVRs start to falter (knock on wood)? I have a Bolt (living room) and Roamio (bedroom) but my main cable outlet/modem/router is in another room (home office).
I am a rare TiVo user who, with Comcast/Xfinitys help, was able to pair the cablecards with minimal fuss and have not had any issues (again, knock on wood), other than replacing a Roamio that died with another Roamio with lifetime service.
Keep up the great work Dave. Hope you and your family are staying safe and happy.
Now that Channels DVR supports TV Anywhere logins, I’ve seriously considered getting rid of my FIOS CableCard and just streaming over the internet. The only downside is I wouldn’t get local networks so I’d either need an antenna or pay for Locast. Both options are also supported by Channels but going OTA would require some new hardware. I may test Locast first.
@Tom: You can only use TV Anywhere when you have login credentials from your paid TV provider. You pay the cable company, Verizon, DIRECTV, etc., and you use your login for them to sign in to TV Everywhere. Haven’t seen a way around this to be honest…
Google “channels dvr tv everywhere” and you’ll get to this page showing the below:
Sign in with your provider and start recording in minutes.
How does this actually work?
Cable and streaming providers give customers the ability to watch live TV streams via network provided web sites or mobile and TV applications. By signing in with your provider, those network channels can be watched with Channels.
Is my provider supported?
If you can sign in to network TV apps or websites with your cable or streaming provider account, your provider is supported.
You can learn more about how TV Everywhere works with Channels in our support article.”
I’ve been thinking about this throughout the morning, and reconsidering my original post, here’s how I think the cable companies are going to respond to the the change to requiring support for CableCARDs:
households that already using them can continue but they won’t allow new households to get them. They may even limit existing households to the current CableCARDs in use: you can’t get more than what you have.
Then within 6 months to a year, they will aggressively start offering promotions and discounts to the existing CableCARD customers to move them to their own hardware, eventually eliminating CableCARDs by attrition.
So yes, the end is near… but a couple years away.