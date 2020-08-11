Wyze Chime To Support More Than Just Doorbell

As we know, the Wyze Video Doorbell continues its march towards release. But, now due to a recent FCC filing, we learn the requisite chime accessory will also support a selection of Wyze Cams… for those who have upgraded to Wyze Sense and associated RF USB bridge. As such, at the very least, I imagine we’ll be able to trigger a Wyze Chime tone when a door sensor opens or closes, as with most smart home security systems such as Ring Alarm and Nest Secure – at a fraction of the cost.

Of course, as Wyze leans on a number of manufacturers, the chime will not be interoperable with their entire product line – and, while not unexpected, support for the Wyze Lock is notably absent.