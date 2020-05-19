Wyze Doorbell In The Flesh!

We knew it was in the works. And now both the company and yours truly are providing imagery of the upcoming Wyze Doorbell. Of course, Wyze’s most notable “feature” is its budget pricing — which they generally hit by reskinning existing hardware as their own. As such, I suspect the new Wyze Doorbell riffs off this Xiaomi with AI person detection.

Like most of their gear, the Wyze Doorbell isn’t much to look at (even in their promo), but the company will kindly bundle a wedge kit and possibly an external chime… as the hardwired doorbell is unlikely to use your existing mechanical chime.

Beyond a doorbell, the startup also previews the Wyze Outdoor Cam and smart thermostat in this fundraising video, with references to 30 products under development.