Wyze Doorbell In The Flesh!

We knew it was in the works. And now both the company and yours truly are providing imagery of the upcoming Wyze Doorbell. Of course, Wyze’s most notable “feature” is its budget pricing — which they generally hit by reskinning existing hardware as their own. As such, I suspect the new Wyze Doorbell riffs off this Xiaomi with AI person detection.
Like most of their gear, the Wyze Doorbell isn’t much to look at (even in their promo), but the company will kindly bundle a wedge kit and possibly an external chime… as the hardwired doorbell is unlikely to use your existing mechanical chime.
Beyond a doorbell, the startup also previews the Wyze Outdoor Cam and smart thermostat in this fundraising video, with references to 30 products under development.
With the refreshed Ring 1 clocking in at a low $100, plus extensive Amazon ecosystem and marketing muscle, Wyze isn’t going to have a lot of wiggle room.
I am guessing the 69.99 but whatever it is, I would bet the All-new Ring will match the price on “Prime Day” / Black Friday.
I just need to know the video specs. Every frame matters if you’re trying to ID someone.
1080/30. But there’s more to video quality than those numbers. They’re working on face detection AI, so it must be good enough for many scenarios. We’ll see if that feature makes the cut.