By way of the FCC, we get our first good look at the upcoming Wyze Outdoor Cam. And, as I previously disclosed, it will indeed require a (tiny) bridge. On a positive note, possibly related to the camera’s long gestation period, it appears the outdoor camera will indeed be battery powered – the video camera appears easily removed from a magnetic mount for periodic USB charging.
As with the standard Wyze Cam, the Outdoor model sports a microSD slot for optional local storage – although continuous recording is unlikely given its battery. Of course, the most interesting details of timing, price, video resolution, HomeKit compatibility, etc aren’t typically captured in these regulatory filings, so we’ll just have to wait on Wyze to spill the beans. Shouldn’t be long now?
8 thoughts on “Wyze Outdoor Cam Nears Release”
Any word on storage costs. Arlo is quickly going to have 11 more cameras on eBay if these are any good.
Their indoor cams provide 2 weeks of free storage, however the clips are only 12s in length. There is an upsell plan which I could see it tweaked for outdoor. I’ve been partial to Ring – $10/mo for unlimited cams and security monitoring.
I was hoping they’d go the way Logitech did with the Circle 2, just make the successor waterproof. I hope the video is much better but I guess we’ll find out.
They need to make it solar rechargeable.
Yeah, right. Like I’m going to climb up on the roof every time I need to charge the camera? Uh, I don’t think so.
Why are there two SD Card slots? One on the camera and one on the bridge.