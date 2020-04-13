Wyze Outdoor Cam Nears Release

By way of the FCC, we get our first good look at the upcoming Wyze Outdoor Cam. And, as I previously disclosed, it will indeed require a (tiny) bridge. On a positive note, possibly related to the camera’s long gestation period, it appears the outdoor camera will indeed be battery powered – the video camera appears easily removed from a magnetic mount for periodic USB charging.

As with the standard Wyze Cam, the Outdoor model sports a microSD slot for optional local storage – although continuous recording is unlikely given its battery. Of course, the most interesting details of timing, price, video resolution, HomeKit compatibility, etc aren’t typically captured in these regulatory filings, so we’ll just have to wait on Wyze to spill the beans. Shouldn’t be long now?