TiVo May Have Inappropriate Access To Your Google Account

UPDATE: Don’t revoke access yet. That may be one trigger for home deletion.

I was tipped off to TiVo potentially having inappropriate access to Google accounts. Sadly, I can confirm something is amiss (as pictured above) with the TiVo Stream 4K. Beyond mere access to information, some suspect the TiVo linkage is responsible for inadvertently deleting Google devices, groups, and even Nest homes. As of Friday, someone who identifies himself as a TiVo rep confirmed there is an issue, while placing the blame on Google and indicating that a fix is being worked. I suggest immediately delinking TiVo from your Google account until remediation has been confirmed. Which is exactly what I’ll be doing.

(Thanks John M!)