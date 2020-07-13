TiVo May Have Inappropriate Access To Your Google Account

UPDATE: Don’t revoke access yet. That may be one trigger for home deletion.
I was tipped off to TiVo potentially having inappropriate access to Google accounts. Sadly, I can confirm something is amiss (as pictured above) with the TiVo Stream 4K. Beyond mere access to information, some suspect the TiVo linkage is responsible for inadvertently deleting Google devices, groups, and even Nest homes. As of Friday, someone who identifies himself as a TiVo rep confirmed there is an issue, while placing the blame on Google and indicating that a fix is being worked. I suggest immediately delinking TiVo from your Google account until remediation has been confirmed. Which is exactly what I’ll be doing.
Beyond the folks reporting issues on the TiVo forum (linked above) and Facebook, I can confirm my Google Home was wiped out. Can’t yet say it’s in relation to the TiVo linkage, but… :/ :/ :/
I just checked my Google Account page for “Apps with access to your account” and noticed that my TiVo 4k Sttream and Xiomi Android TV streamer have identical “full access”. So could this be a a Google issue with apps on 3rd party Android TV devices? Wondering if Amazon Fire TV devices have the same. (I am delinking both the TiVo and Xiaomi apps to be safe though.)
SEI Robotics TV SEI400TV
Has full access to your Google Account
Has access to:
Full account access
Xiaomi TV Oneday Cast Video Device
Has full access to your Google Account
Has access to:
Full account access
I tried to buy a TiVo Stream 4K a couple of weeks ago (because I wanted a Chromecast and it’s allegedly that and a lot more, right?) and TiVo was so utterly inept in supporting their website (and that’s the only place you can get it, and five years later it STILL won’t update my street address for my TiVo account) that I just ended up buying a basic Chromecast instead. Sounds like I dodged a bullet.
I’m on to my 3rd Google Support agent, fyi. Trying to have them locate my Nest Protect IDs (or restore everything) so I don’t need to get an electrician in here. We have some problematic stuff and I’m not killing the circuit at the breaker to remove the hardwired ones to scan QR code.
@Drew – I have an XGIMI MoGo Pro, and it only shows up in the “Your Devices” section not in the “Third-party Access” section. So, it’s not inherent to Android TV.
@Matt – ok, good to know. Thanks.
@Dave – I did delink those two apps (TiVo plus Xiomi), but before I did that I had checked Google Home and the only devices listed were my actual Google devices (Nest smart hub, Google Home, etc.) All the devices not made by Google are gone, from my Lenovo smart display to my Ecoboee thermostat to my Samsung Smart Things devices, etc. So there’s a lot of “bad stuff” happening at the moment it seems!
OK, this is really weird. On a whim, I just swiped down on my Google Nest Hub and it still shows ALL of my devices – Ecobee thermostat, Smart Things, etc. So perhaps it’s just the Google Home app that’s messed up? I just confirmed by lowering the AC using the Nest Hub and it’s connected…
TIVO can’t even fix broken guide data after a re-pack of Fox in Green Bay.
Certainly wouldn’t trust them with my Google account.
Can’t they do anything right?
It seems my previous message didn’t post, but in that one I noted that before I delinked my TiVo and Xiomi apps from my Google Account, I checked Google Home and saw the only devices listed were for Google products (Home and Nest Hub). My Lenovo Smart Display wasn’t listed, nor Ecobee thermostats, nor Smart Things devices. Now I’m thinking it’s the Google Home app that’s having the problem, not the account, since my Nest Hub still lists all devices and they are connected to my account and working – I can control them from the Hub.
(And thanks Matt for the info about the Android TV.)
Drew, did you previously migrate your Nest to a Google account? Also, fyi, my SHIELD TV PRO doesn’t have the access TiVo did.
3rd agent said let’s leave my stuff alone 24hrs and see if Nest app relinks to my Protects. What’s weird is I had to basically recreate my Nest Home… but my prior Protect alerts were all still there even tho the hardware isn’t. He’s also going to mention the issue to the team – I know others have called in, so hopefully they’ll see there’s several of us broken and are willing to figure out how to restore us.
Here’s my current status:
Dave, I don’t have a Nest Home. The only Nest device I have is the Nest Hub (with the 7″ screen). Lots of Google Home speakers, plus two Ecobee thermostats, SmartThings devices, and a Lenovo Smart Display. All my speaker groups for the Google Homes are still present in the Google Home app, but only the Google-branded devices are present. (Yet on my Nest Hub I can see all devices…) Very weird.
My nest wifi and nest home hub had to be factory reset. They were stuck in my deleted Google household. I’m returning my TiVo stream 4k.
Revoked Tivo Stream 4K access in Google account and it removed my Google Home. In doing so it also removed my access to my Nest camera history and Nest Aware subscription.
Google hands you off to Nest who hands you off to Google. Google then hands you back to Nest stating that if you cancel the Nest Aware subscription that you absolutely cannot access because, surprise, the Home to which it was attached was deleted, THERE ARE ABSOLUTELY NO REFUNDS because “nothing in Google can delete your Google ‘Home'”.
Of course, the Google rep said he would send a transcription of that chat, but it has yet to arrive.
So, I took my wife’s phone, released the devices that were suddenly owned by HER, then adopted them into my new “Home”. I also had to setup the Nest doorbell again, but at least I had the instruction envelope handy for the QR code.
Anyone with Google Home devices that you no longer own should check the Google Home of anyone who was invited. Your devices may now be theirs (in the servers, anyway).
This is an absolute shitshow.
I finally got someone who actually listened to me at Nest. He understood that I can no longer reach my Nest Aware subscription that renews in 2021, so they’re working on getting me a refund for it once I cancel it.
He said it was a one-time only thing, so I advised him to expect a significant number of people with this same issue and that they should setup an SOP to handle it. He said he will pass that on to management so everyone can save time in the future.