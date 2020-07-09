Rethinking The Home Office During Max Telework

While I count myself amongst the first generation of remote tech workers in the mid-aughts, treadmill desk and all (ugh), I’ve largely been office-bound the last many years. As such, when my employer sent me home earlier this year, I (like many others) had some reconfiguration to do.

While my comfort and productivity are significantly improved by the following items, I still have work to do. So hit us in the comments with other successful additions to your new or revised workspace.

I actually purchased this desk pad prior to lockdown, in anticipation of more teleworking. It's lightweight, functional, attractive and reversible, with multiple colors to choose from – overall a nice surface to work on. My size+color combo was $14. https://t.co/G6cz4ejBVA pic.twitter.com/X8cnozk78u — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) June 26, 2020

I have sensitive eyes; it's not possible to purchase a monitor without trying it out in-store. So I wanted to elevate my work laptop to use with ext keyboard/mouse. This $18 laptop stand is stable, adjustable, looks clean, and accommodates thicker laptops. https://t.co/a7PgIbb1r9 pic.twitter.com/mzq0kFhXRa — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) June 26, 2020

About a week ago, I reclaimed this Anker wireless charger from my "real" office, to keep my phone juiced up and visible while working. Pairs nicely with the aforementioned USB-endowed surge protector. https://t.co/Y0S0uSWWVd pic.twitter.com/NLfr4eWpPK — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) June 26, 2020

And here's the little fan. It's fine, cools me off and provides some mild white noise while I work. Was originally purchased for my daughter's room at our prior home. https://t.co/ioHL5VkPNv pic.twitter.com/dkUyYRdl2c — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) June 26, 2020

I've vacillated on tablet/phone stands. Thought I wanted something taller, but turns out I prefer this shorter one. It has some elevation and the tilt mechanism is solid. Price seems to fluctuate, and too much for what it is, but ultimately worthwhile. https://t.co/RBNaPAbn1P pic.twitter.com/ahQOdQ7oSl — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) June 26, 2020

The best purchase to help me declutter, and thus focus, was this $16 (!) drawer. I'm not really in a furniture-buying mood and needed something to quickly organize/hide all the small things like cables, adapters, game controller, etc. https://t.co/8RLmVpNajB pic.twitter.com/CYNvd281k4 — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) June 26, 2020