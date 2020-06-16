The Radical Redesign of Arlo Essential

The Arlo Essential has just been announced, with two rather surprising design decisions.

For the first time in the their history, going way back to the innovative camera line launching as Vue over ten years ago, the company is doing away its iconic and infinitely practical magnetic mounting. A threaded mount may provide some benefits, but beauty and simplicity aren’t among them.

Also, in a first for an Arlo battery-powered, outdoor camera, the Essential communicates over WiFi directly to your existing router. As in: no dedicated hub or bridge in the mix. I assume the decision is expected to make the Arlo Essential more accessible, easier to understand. I would hope it helps overcome Arlo’s biggest ding over the years, in the time required to bring up live video.

The $130 Arlo Essential is a direct competitor to the similarly endowed $100 Ring Stickup Cam, but includes an LED spotlight (perhaps of minimal value, tbd) and siren. Also waiting in the wings is the Wyze outdoor camera, that’s expected to clock in under $100 on 6/23. Arlo Essential pre-orders begin now with general availability slated for July 13th.