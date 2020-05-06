Ring Upgrades Entry Level Video Doorbell

While the Ring Video Doorbell 2 was the original Ring successor, and since replaced by the Ring Video Doorbell 3 line, a refreshed entry-level model has just broken cover at $100. What’s new you ask?

Regarding main differences, the new Video Doorbell has 1080p HD video (vs 720p HD), an additional “near” motion zone that provides motion detection in areas only 5’-15’ in front of your home, and a revamped mounting setup that simplifies installation and removal for battery charging. The new Video Doorbell also has improved audio quality and crisper night vision.

Pre-orders start today, with delivery expected the first week of June.