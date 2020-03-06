Ring Video Doorbell 3 Still 1080P

As first revealed by the FCC, a number of retailers have leaked the incoming Ring Video Doorbell 3 … and a 3 Plus!

The Ring 3 looks to be a direct replacement of the Ring 2 — a logical assumption bolstered by Home Depot’s link redirect. And the Ring 2 has been my recommendation the last several years given feature set and installation versatility weighed against price point. It’s entirely likely the Ring Doorbell 3 will slot into that same spot, given what appears to be the same $199 price point (often on sale) with some welcome enhancements.

From Ring’s own website:

Regarding main differences, Video Doorbell 3 has 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band wifi (vs 2.4GHz only on Video Doorbell 2) for enhanced connectivity and an additional “near” motion zone that provides motion detection in areas only 5’-15’ in front of your home (reducing irrelevant Motion Notifications further away). Video Doorbell 3 also has improved screw strength, a redesigned easy-to-remove faceplate, and automatic chime connection which makes installing your video doorbell easier than ever.

While I’d have hoped a refreshed mid-tier doorbell would have upped the ante with 2K video recording, as Eufy provides, it’s entirely possible Ring video quality could be improved without actually increasing pixel count. Also in the potentially negative category, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 retains the same chunky dimensions of the 2 @ 5.1 in. x 2.4 in x 1.1 in vs 5.05 in. x 2.50 in. x 1.08 in. The 3 does require new wedge and corner kits, given updated mounting, but they remain bundled accessories. However, while the RIng 2 included both silver and bronze faceplates, you’ll have to make that decision at time of purchase with the Ring 3 (as we did with the Ring 1).

But, wait, that’s not all! There will also be a Plus model, featuring a fairly compelling accommodation for folks that can’t hardwire something like the Ring Pro, Arlo Video Doorbell with “foresight,” or Nest and its continuous recording:

The main difference is that Video Doorbell 3 Plus includes our Pre-Roll technology which allows you to see an additional 4 seconds of video before the motion event was even triggered – a first-to-market feature for battery-powered doorbells and unique exclusively to Ring. Pre-Roll video is in black and white and in low resolution to conserve your battery life.

No mention of Ring’s new “Sidewalk” community network, which is safe to assume is present. Nor is there mention of Apple HomeKit support. But one can hope…

All in all, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 looks to be decent, minor upgrade from Ring 2, with a clever upsell for those seeking a bit more security. The doorbells will likely be announced real soon, at $199 and $229, with availability to follow a few weeks later.