Amazon takes on Wyze with Blink Mini

In something of a pivot for Amazon’s Blink brand, the company has just introduced an indoor video camera that requires AC power. Unlike the prior rev, the new Blink Mini comes in a more palatable white finish and is aggressively priced at $35. Like Wyze, the camera plugs in via a small USB nugget. However, as an Amazon joint, there’s presumably deeper Alexa integration with less friction – including Echo Show video display.

From the marketing materials:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

Also new is this time around are video storage subscription plans. The company will comp owners through the end of the year, then it’ll be $3/mo for the base plan. Which seems quite similar to Ring’s pricing model… and I could imagine future synergies amongst these offerings, both hardware and services, given their corporate lineage.