In something of a pivot for Amazon’s Blink brand, the company has just introduced an indoor video camera that requires AC power. Unlike the prior rev, the new Blink Mini comes in a more palatable white finish and is aggressively priced at $35. Like Wyze, the camera plugs in via a small USB nugget. However, as an Amazon joint, there’s presumably deeper Alexa integration with less friction – including Echo Show video display.
From the marketing materials:
- 1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night.
- Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.
- See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.
Also new is this time around are video storage subscription plans. The company will comp owners through the end of the year, then it’ll be $3/mo for the base plan. Which seems quite similar to Ring’s pricing model… and I could imagine future synergies amongst these offerings, both hardware and services, given their corporate lineage.
5 thoughts on “Amazon takes on Wyze with Blink Mini”
Any idea what the FPS is? Wyze is going to have a problem if this hardware is better AND has a full desktop interface
30fps. Also trying to find out it if has a magnetic base.
Forgot to mention a $35 accessory will be available later this year to enable local USB storage, for up to 10 cameras, for those that prefer. (Whereas Wyze cams have an integrated SD slot for similar.)
Who needs a home webcam when we’re all stuck at home?
Seriously, the appeal of Blink was that it was battery operated – made it easy to mount anywhere. If it requires a battery, it’s no better than the rest of the cams in the market.
Seems likely there would be some reduced demand for an indoor camera. But, obviously, they started work on this before the world turned upside down.
Also, many or even most wouldn’t use for security purposes. My Wyze cam is currently hunting mice in the basement (and not doing so well due to its low fps, as Mark alluded to). A coworker has two Arlo Q cameras to keep an eye on her frail, elderly mom a few states over. In fact, once upon a time I also used an Arlo Q to keep an eye on an infant/toddler and a coworker has a family room camera to keep an eye on his four boys. Many also use indoor cams as outdoor-cams-thru-a-window, which is why Wyze allows you to turn off IR.
$35 is about 1/3rd the cost of the Ring indoor camera, with potentially higher quality video than Wyze, and I have a feeling many more folks are going to be watching their spend in the coming months.
RTSP streaming? That is the question. Being Amazon I kind of doubt it.