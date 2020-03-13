Nice TiVo Cord Cutter Deal

While March Madness may have been cancelled, TiVo is running a nice “Bracket Buster” sale for cord cutters.

An “all-in” TiVo Bolt OTA for Antenna will run you all of $250. This includes a lifetime of service, powering four tuners and 150GB of recording capacity – not to mention a very nice voice control remote. All in all, it’d make a great solution for a single television, assuming you have antenna reception at that location. However, for those seeking to power multiple televisions, there are better solutions … given TiVo’s strategic realignment, including cancellation of set-top apps, like Roku.

(Thanks jon!)