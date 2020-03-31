Before the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 has even hit store shelves, details of yet another upcoming smart home product has surfaced. Meet the mysterious new Ring Doorbox.

While “doorbox” often refers to intercom systems, Ring’s device can be remotely locked and unlocked… leading me to believe it’d be a great way to secure a key. But would that key open, say, your front door (in conjunction with something like Amazon Key)? Or might that key be mated with a package box of some sort?