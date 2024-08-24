The Next Wyze Video Doorbell May Have a Second Camera for Packages

Not only will the upcoming Wyze Cam Duo feature two cameras, it’s possible Wyze’s next doorbell may too… in addition to potentially arriving first this fall.

In reviewing this newly discovered Wyze Video Doorbell with fellow smart home enthusiasts Jimmy Hawkins and Adam Miarka, we collectively suspect the curious items at the bottom of the doorbell render (above) are analogous to the package camera and IR lights of the Eufy Dual Camera Delivery Guard doorbell (pictured below). It’s also possible this is an advanced radar system, as seen on Ring, to more quickly detect presence and track movement.

This product looks far more sophisticated and upmarket than Wyze’s prior Playskool-esque industrial design. So I’ll go ahead and assume this slots in as a Wyze Video Doorbell Pro 2. And, as a more advanced model, I’d also expect at least 2K resolution with enhanced night vision, like many competitors provide. Similarly, I expect this to land higher than current $99 Pro doorbell pricing… perhaps leading to higher margins that could fund security and customer service enhancements.

From the large cache of renders, I can confirm the new Wyze video doorbell will provide both battery and hard-wired installation options. Further, a doorbell chime transformer for retrofit will be included, although it’s not clear if an external chime will be bundled.

As we don’t yet know pricing or timing, for those in need of a doorbell now, I’m personally intrigued by new, well-specced doorbells by Tapo and Ring.