Not only will the upcoming Wyze Cam Duo feature two cameras, it’s possible Wyze’s next doorbell may too… in addition to potentially arriving first this fall.
In reviewing this newly discovered Wyze Video Doorbell with fellow smart home enthusiasts Jimmy Hawkins and Adam Miarka, we collectively suspect the curious items at the bottom of the doorbell render (above) are analogous to the package camera and IR lights of the Eufy Dual Camera Delivery Guard doorbell (pictured below). It’s also possible this is an advanced radar system, as seen on Ring, to more quickly detect presence and track movement.
This product looks far more sophisticated and upmarket than Wyze’s prior Playskool-esque industrial design. So I’ll go ahead and assume this slots in as a Wyze Video Doorbell Pro 2. And, as a more advanced model, I’d also expect at least 2K resolution with enhanced night vision, like many competitors provide. Similarly, I expect this to land higher than current $99 Pro doorbell pricing… perhaps leading to higher margins that could fund security and customer service enhancements.
From the large cache of renders, I can confirm the new Wyze video doorbell will provide both battery and hard-wired installation options. Further, a doorbell chime transformer for retrofit will be included, although it’s not clear if an external chime will be bundled.
As we don’t yet know pricing or timing, for those in need of a doorbell now, I’m personally intrigued by new, well-specced doorbells by Tapo and Ring.
3 thoughts on “The Next Wyze Video Doorbell May Have a Second Camera for Packages”
First, I have never owned a doorbell cam because I use regular cameras that I can point where I want them to be pointed (and at the level I want them). Doorbell cams are very limited.
Second, good luck getting delivery people to put the package where the second camera is pointed. I have two signs asking people to put packages in a corner that cannot be seen from the road. With only one sign only about 50% of drivers complied. With two signs about 90% of drivers comply.
I hear ‘ya. For 2-3 years, I had a package box for deliveries. Used maybe 10% the first year and 20% since. However, newer doorbell cameras have pretty good field of view. Won’t catch the a-hole FedEx driver who thew the box in a bush or the one that leaned my daughter’s bike against the garage door, but still pretty good and most do leave my packages on the door stoop these days (knock on wood). Beyond the video feed itself, I do believe a prominently placed, visible doorbell deters some solicitors – with fewer approaching and better behavior, by those that do.
What is it with FedEx drivers specifically leaving packages leaning up against a garage door? Do they train them that way? Are they not allowed to walk up stairs? My front porch is only 5 steps up and anything placed on it is hidden, but no, Inhave to play, “Will I run over a package?” whenever I back the car out of the garage? This cam would be of little help at my house.