Taking pages from both the stackable Wyze OG Cams and the Wyze Cam Pan v3, the upcoming Wyze Cam Duo features dual, independently adjustable cameras to broadly cover multiple angles and situations.
While we don’t yet know if the top camera’s positioning arm is motorized, the bottom camera appears to recycle one of Wyze’s typical adjustable bases… augmented by a new mounting bracket. As with the 1080p OG camera, both Duo cams feature small spotlights.
While I do appreciate inexpensive smart home accessories, I’m not exactly a fan of Wyze and currently rely on this $26 Tapo as my primary camera platform.
10 thoughts on “Wyze Cam Duo Can See Around Corners”
These little home cameras would benefit from rtsp and PoE options.
I get it. But their business model relies on subscriptions, so investing resources developing and supporting rtsp could be counter-productive for them as a company (tho they’ve done it, barely, in the past). PoE is probably more upmarket, not their current target audience.
I might be completely sold on Kasa/TP-Link if they had a desktop web app. Even if it only ran within the local network that would help so much. I just really don’t enjoy using a mobile device to navigate footage (coming from a history of dropcam/nest experience).
Is this better than those Tapo TP-Link things you posted about today on X?
Not sure which you’re inquiring about. The Tapo I linked in the article should be the same as the tweet. I don’t generally recommend Wyze, but this Duo camera assembly will be a unique and motivating form factor for some or even many upon release, which could be weeks or months.
Regarding the Tapo, it’s indoor/outdoor, but I run mine thru a window to cover the front of my house. I record 24/7 with microSD and the color night vision is stellar. Bang for buck is unsurpassed as far as I’m concerned. Then again, Ring refreshed their basic doorbell cam this week and I need to check that out next.
Checkout thingino firmware. Fully open source replacement firmware for wyze cams before the pan v3 and some tapos too.
Even supports the pan v3 with an soc swap.
If.yoú want rtsp options check out wyze-bridgé it’s pretty slick I use it on my DVR server and it pulls video feeds from remote cameras I have in other places behind firewalls with no rule modifications. The thingino software is pretty slick also..
I have 11 wyze cams and I love them but they are not perfect. 4k resolution would be great but I think they are best budget cams.
As they do rely on subscriptions and Wi-Fi to work, every camera can be flashed into a IP camera that you can access locally and bypass the whole subscription and Wi-Fi and they provide The firmware from their website themselves so wyse gives you the options, and just to be real about this, these guys were putting out 1080p cameras for $20 before anyone else and doing it with quality that no one knew about and color night vision is better than anyone elses I don’t know if anyone’s noticed
I think it’s equally accurate to say they resold TianJin Hualai cameras for $20… as that first camera could be purchased under multiple brand names. Also various security and customer service lapses over the years could possibly correlate to charging too little to appropriately fund the company. The “Starlite” color night vision sensors are in use by several companies, including Tapo, who I favor. Sadly, the Wyze v3 may have been peak Wyze color night vision as it’s superior to all others in their lineup, including its successor the v4. Last time I looked anyway.
In regards to Daniel’s comment, I currently own 5 Wyze cameras, two of which that have broken, plus others I had returned due to unacceptable performance.