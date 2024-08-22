Wyze Cam Duo Can See Around Corners

Taking pages from both the stackable Wyze OG Cams and the Wyze Cam Pan v3, the upcoming Wyze Cam Duo features dual, independently adjustable cameras to broadly cover multiple angles and situations.

While we don’t yet know if the top camera’s positioning arm is motorized, the bottom camera appears to recycle one of Wyze’s typical adjustable bases… augmented by a new mounting bracket. As with the 1080p OG camera, both Duo cams feature small spotlights.

While I do appreciate inexpensive smart home accessories, I’m not exactly a fan of Wyze and currently rely on this $26 Tapo as my primary camera platform.