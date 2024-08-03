US Olympics Coverage Makes Sense (for the first time ever)

I can say in all honestly that I’ve waited literally decades for this moment. For the first time ever, Olympics coverage in the US finally makes sense. No need to juggle a dozen channels and time zone differences whilst awaiting broadcasters holding back content for prime time.

I ended up a Peacock subscriber as my wife and daughter are Swifties. That annual plan investment is paying dividends this month with NBC’s stellar Peacock presentation of the Olympics. Yeah, we’ve had streaming hubs before. But nothing like this. Multiple live feeds, including multiview split-screen and “Gold Zone“, along with tons of sport-categorized replays. It’s well organized and fairly comprehensive, quite the breath of fresh air. Further, NBC Sports is frequently publishing bite-sized highlights on their YouTube channel. Not only am I enjoying the content, I’ve been firing off Simone Biles highlight reels to my elderly mother, who currently struggles navigating her cable box.

Of course, the Olympics has supersized business implications. So finally pulling this all together just makes sense. And, although Amazon is losing money, NBC and even Roku could be raking it in with the current approach. From the streaming company’s quarterly call Thursday, as transcribed by Seeking Alpha:

we’re working so closely with Peacock and NBC to be the lead-in to the Olympics. And it’s clearly working. I keep getting text from folks in France that say we’re on fire and we’re helping drive their engagement. So what our Olympics partnership with them was and it was a series of custom integrations, showed our ability to innovate and are also ability to build really bespoke ad-supported experience around tentpole events.

While much of the Roku presentation is essentially a Peacock upsell, Roku does offer an attractive and fun medal tracker. But, irrespective of who’s paying who, I can say I’ve enjoyed this summer Olympics as none other. Probably doesn’t hurt that I visited Paris last month, during preparations, and had fun watching the US Team coincidentally riding the same Seine riverboat we toured from.