Amazon Discontinues Its Best Alexa Hardware

The Amazon Echo Dot Clock is no more. As reported by The Verge, “once inventory of this generation Echo Dot with Clock is sold through it will not be restocked.”

I can say with certainty that the primary reason my family has not yet abandoned Alexa, amidst ongoing privacy concerns and features moving behind paywalls, is the simple, converged elegance of Echo Dot Clock. Of which we own multiple generations, positioned in multiple locations around the home. Fortunately, these will continue to function uninterrupted — vs being forced onto the cheapie-looking Echo Spot. But others will surely miss out.

As to the why, the vast majority of corporate decisions are obviously driven by revenue considerations. And Alexa is billions in the hole. A higher priced offering on a newer platform, with more subscription services on the way, is presumably part of the plan to right this ship. So I will pour one out for the Echo Dot Clock, which joins the highly practical Echo Flex and before-its-time Echo Tap in the Amazon deadpool.